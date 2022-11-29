World Cup gameday open thread - who advances is decided today for Group A and B

After playing the first two of three group stage games, the real pressure-filled matches start now. All but one team still has a chance to go on to the round of sixteen. Can the U.S. advance? Can Qatar get a point or do we even care?

Group A:

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 9 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 9 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Games are underway with three teams competing for two spots to advance to the knockout round. The Netherlands and Ecuador have four points and Senegal is in third place with three. Qatar (the host country ruled by an oppressive regime) has been eliminated and has zero points. If Senegal wins they would advance, a draw would give them a chance if the Netherlands suffers a terrible loss to Qatar, which is not likely.

Updates:

Cody Gakpo puts the Netherlands up 1-0. He has scored in three straight games.

The second half is underway with both Senegal and the Netherlands up 1-0

Group A final results:

Frenkie de Jong scored to give the Netherlands a cushion.

Moisés Caicedo scored for Ecuador in the 67th to level it but Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly responded 150 seconds later to make it 2-1.

Netherlands (7 points) and Senegal (6 points) advance. Ecuador finished third (4 points) and Qatar fourth (0 points).

Netherlands will face the runnerup in Group B and Senegal will play the winner of Group B.

Group B:

Wales vs. England, 1 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Iran vs. United States, 1 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

England is on top with four points followed by Iran with three and the United States with two. Wales is on the bottom with a single point after two games.

All four teams in Group B have a shot at advancing but Wales is the biggest longshot. They would have to beat England by six goals or more to have a chance. If England wins, draws, or does not lose by a large margin, they advance.

The United States needs to beat Iran. A draw or loss will not do it for the Yanks. While the United States have not lost, they also have not won and have only scored once when they drew with Wales.

For Iran, any result that gets them a point moves them on to the next round.

The U.S. and Iran have a long history between the two countries and it has only been exacerbated this week.

