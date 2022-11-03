USMNT: Should we be worried about injuries ahead of the World Cup?

2022 has come to an end for Kansas City (outdoor) soccer after the KC Current lost the NWSL final last weekend. We take a look at the roster and what moves should be made this offseason.

The MLS Cup is set for Saturday night with the Philadelphia Union representing the Eastern Conference, taking on LAFC from the West. It should be a banner night for MLS.. if only there was parking available.

Sporting KC picked up 29-year-old Serbian Nemanja Radoja. The defensive midfielder fills a position Peter Vermes needs, but he’ll be on the other side of 30 when the season begins. Should that be a concern?

We’re less than a month until the World Cup kicks off. Does the USMNT know who the striker is? Or the keeper? The injury list at the moment feels like it includes the entire roster.

The Australians are the first to criticize the host nation of Qatar and the very public human rights concerns. Will the Yanks speak up?

