World Cup: USMNT vs Iran Reactions

The Americans fielded the youngest starting lineup of the 2022 World Cup against Iran and we were able to watch our boys grow up right in front of our eyes. They’ve been building the foundations for years now. But this is the World Cup. This isn’t foundation. This is the real thing.

Coming together and going to toe-to-toe with England, beating Iran with everything on the line, and surviving this tough group is what we’ll look back on when they win the whole thing on home soil in four years.

Tyler Adams has done everything right on and off the field, proving he was the only choice to Captain this squad. Christian Pulisic is day-to-day after scoring the most Christian Pulisic goal you’ve ever seen. The best moment of his career and he didn’t even get to celebrate.

Is Gregg Berhalter nailing this? Or did the USMNT advance in spite of him?

If Josh Sargent is unable to play on Saturday, there’s a big question mark at striker. Haji Wright seemed to be the first choice, but he played so poorly vs Iran I’m not sure he should see the field again. Could we finally see Gio Reyna on Saturday?

The Yanks love to play as an underdog and now that some of the pressure is off these young guys, can they get passed the Netherlands?

