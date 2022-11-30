Across State Lines: Offseason Signings Begin

With all US outdoor leagues over at this point now comes all the player movement ahead of their 2023 seasons. A few former Kansas City players have already made their moves for 2023, including one before his status with Sporting KC II was announced. Collin Fernandez, who captained the MLS Next Pro side at times during the season signed on to return to FC Tulsa in the USL Championship. Former Sporting KC player James Musa will also be joining a new club as his signing with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks has already been announced.

This past week two other moves were announced, one for a player going to a new club and one staying with the club he spent 2022 with. Former KC Current goalkeeper, Abby Smith will get a chance to fight for the starting job with Gotham FC after signing with the club. Smith had been the back up for the Portland Thorns in 2022, making just one appearance for them in 2022. The other player is Graham Smith, the former Sporting first round pick who has had his options with Memphis 901 FC picked up for 2023. Smith played in all 34 of Memphis’s league games, playing over 2,800 minutes, scoring 5 goals from the center back position.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in Virton’s 2-2 draw with Lierse K.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Apertura season over.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Offseason.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Deportivo’s games.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Future’s 2-1 win over Aswan.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 win over Shanghai Port.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - No game this week.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 win over Palermo.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Gyor’s 7-0 win over Ujpest.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Good Luck 9-2.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Dressed but did not play in Bengaluru’s 2-0 win over Goa.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 cup win over Durham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Sudeva’s 3-1 loss to Rajasthan United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Came off the bench and played minutes in Coruxo’s 1-0 loss to Zamora.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 1-1 draw wtih Canberra United.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 draw with Thun.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Duisburg’s 1-0 win over Meppen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 1-0 loss to Damaiense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-0 loss to Solin.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Cannot play until the new year.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 2-1 loss to Ivancsa KSE.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 3-0 win over Montanesa.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Western’s 4-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 77 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-0 loss to Pontarlier.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 win over KoldingQ.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 3-3 draw with Kazincbarcika.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Rangers’ 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 79 minutes in Zakakiou’s 1-0 win over MEAP Pera Choriou Nisou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Offseason.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 12/28.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 2-1 loss to ZFC Meuselwitz.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 5-1 loss to Levante.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Solin’s 2-0 win over Jarun.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 3-0 cup win over Chernomorets Balchik.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 win over KoldingQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Rudes’ 3-1 win over Croatia Zmijavci.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in either of Rayon’s games.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in AEK’s 3-1 win over PAO Rouf.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 12/4.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 71 minutes in Benfica’s 1-0 Champions League win over Rosengard. Dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 3-0 win over Braga.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 1-0 loss to Chonburi.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 5-0 Champions League loss to PSG. Dressed but did not play in Vllaznia’s 7-0 win over Kinostudio-Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 0-0 draw with Feirense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL)- No game until 12/10.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had an assist in St. Louis’s 5-4 win over KC. Scored 2 goals in St. Louis’s 4-2 loss to KC.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’s games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis and 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis and 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis and 4-2 win over St. Louis.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Had a goal and 2 assists in KC’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 goals in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Played in KC’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis. Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)