World Cup Open thread - groups C and D decide which teams advance

Group D

France has advanced already.

Tunisia vs. France, 9 a.m. on Fox and Universo

France has to be the favorite in this match, but a lot depends on if they rest players or try to not get hurt.

Australia vs. Denmark, 9 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

This group mainly comes down to this result. If Australia gets a draw then Denmark can not leap over them and Tunisia would have to beat France and make up the goal differential. If Australia wins they are through.

Halftime update: Both games level at 0-0. Everything to play for in the second half.

Full Time: France and Australia advance with six points each. France is defeated 1-0 by Tunisia but remains on top with a +3 goal differential. Tunisia scored against France and then Australia took the lead against Denmark a couple of minutes later to stay in position to advance.

The @Socceroos qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup knockout stages for the second time in men's national team history!



Relive all the action that sent Australia to the Round of 16 in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d2A5Wa9q7Q — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Group C

No team is ruled out or guaranteed to go through yet.

Poland vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. on Fox and Universo

Poland just needs a result to advance and move on even if they lose as long as Mexico does not win and make up a four-goal difference. Argentina can move on wit ha win or a draw as long as Mexico does not destroy Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

So much of the group depends on if and by how much Mexico wins. Mexico should be the favorite, but Saudi Arabia has a win over Argentina in the opener and Mexico has not been at their best. Mexico’s coach Tata Martino has been under pressure and will need to get the result nd some help to advance.