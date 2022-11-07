Video Podcast: Sporting KC 2022 Year in Review and 2023 Preview

If you are a regular reader of The Blue Testament, you are probably very up to date on all things Sporting Kansas City. But author and YouTube creator Michael Rice sat down for an interview with TBT’s Chad C Smith (me!) to go back over the 2022 Sporting KC season and look ahead to the 2023 season.

Michael runs the YouTube channel, MLS Updater, where he interviews team experts to stay up to date on their teams. He’s also written for World Football Index, the New York Soccer Times, World Soccer Talk and Fansided. Check out his other work on his YouTube channel.

Michael and I talk about the various ups and downs of the SKC season, including the season resurrecting signing of Erik Thommy and Willy Agada. In addition I go into Sporting KC’s culture, the injuries to Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda plus all the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) offseason machinations.

Check out the full interview below.

As a little post-script, there are two things I’d love to talk about in the comments. First, what do you all think of my first video interview? I talk on camera for a living all day (though my work camera is actually much better than my laptop camera, either that or Zoom is really low resolution). However, this was my first attempt to talk soccer on camera. Eek!

Second, let’s address the 900-pound elephant in the room. I’m a giant nerd and yes, that’s an obscene amount of Star Wars Funko Pops behind me. Out of frame there are four, eight-foot-tall shelves of just Star Wars Pops (out of the box... I know, I know). I probably should have sat in front of my soccer scarf wall, but that’s in my basement and there are too many dogs in that room for an audio interview. So more of my nerdiness is revealed.

I hope you all enjoyed it and appreciate anyone who took the time to watch some or all of it.