Across State Lines: Sanchez, Roberts Come Up Big in Finals

Playoff finals continue to happen in the US leagues across the country with three more leagues all grouping champions this past weekend. All three teams that won the finals were represented by players with ties to Kansas City.

The biggest final was in Los Angeles where Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union played for MLS Cup. Former Sporting KC midfielder, Ilie Sanchez played a key role for LAFC in the final, getting the responsibility of tracking the Union’s leading scorer Daniel Gazdag for much of the game. Sanchez kept him in check most of the game save a for a free kick where Gazdag got space and scored to, at the time, tie the game at 1-1. The two teams ended up battling to a 3-3 draw with both teams scoring in stoppage time of extra time to send it to penalty kicks. With a chance to win the shootout in the fourth round, Sanchez stepped up and buried the penalty kick to win the cup for LA.

Elsewhere, the USL League One also closed our their season with their final pitting South Georga Tormenta against the Chattanooga Wolves. Former Sporting draft pick and Sporting KC II player, Jamil Roberts came off the bench and scored what proved to be a late winner for Tormenta as they came away with a 2-1 win against the Wolves.

Finally in the NISA, the Michigan Stars topped Albion San Diego in their playoff final to win as well. Another former Sporting draft pick and SKCII player, Matt Constant helped anchor the Stars defense to a 1-0 win in the final.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Season over.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 3-3 (3-0) shootout win over Philadelphia.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Season over.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Season over.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Season over.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Season over.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Season over.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Season over.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Season over.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Season over.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Season over.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 120 minutes in LAFC’s 3-3 (3-0) shootout win over Philadelphia.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Season over.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Season over.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-0 win over Colorado Springs.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Season over.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Season over.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Season over.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 120 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Season over.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Season over.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 84 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 2-0 loss to San Antonio.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Season over.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Season over.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Season over.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Season over.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 85 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Season over.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Season over.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Season over.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Season over.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Season over.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Season over.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Season over.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Season over.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Season over.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Season over.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes, scoring a goal in South Georgia’s 2-1 win over Chattanooga.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Season over.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 2-1 loss to South Georgia.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Season over.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Season over.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Season over.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Season over.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 1-0 win over Hermanstadt.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 1-0 loss to Deinze.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Did not dress in Vida’s 2-1 loss to Real Espana.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with Nublense.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 2-1 win over AIK.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Vasas’ 3-0 loss to Debrecen.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 0-0 draw with Independiente Medellin. Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Deportivo’s 1-0 loss to Aguilas Doradas.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 1-1 draw with 1 de Agosto.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Did not dress in Tianjin’s 4-1 loss to Shandong Taishan. Started and played 70 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Tianjin’s 5-0 win over Hebei.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - No game until 11/19.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Dressed but did not play in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Como.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 7-1 win over MTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Lost 2-0 to Case-Pilote.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game this week.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 1-0 loss to Zalaegerszegi.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - No game until 11/14.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Coruxo’s 2-0 win over Ourense.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Universitario.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Vittsjo’s 2-1 loss to Hammarby.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 1-0 loss to FAS. Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 1-0 win over FAS.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 77 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-0 Conference League loss to Apollon. Started and played 79 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-1 draw with Neuchatel Xamax.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 61 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 3-3 draw with FC Famalicao.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 4-2 loss to Vukovar.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Arouca.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 loss to Energetyk-BGU.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Dabas’ 2-1 win over ESMTK.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 loss to Sant Andreu.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 2-0 loss to Drogheda United.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gueugnon’s 1-1 (0-3) shootout loss to Chamalieres. Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-0 win over Is-Selongey.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with Fortuna Hjorring.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 84 minutes in MTK’s 4-1 win over Tiszakecske.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Rangers’ 4-0 cup win over Spartans.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Zakakiou’s 2-0 win over Olympias Lympion.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 85 minutes in Defensores’ 0-0 draw with Villa San Carlos.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Shelbourne’s 2-0 cup win over Athlone Town.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Auxerre.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 2-1 win over FSV 63 Luckenwalde.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 5-4 loss to Brighton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Sporting de Huelva. Started and played 78 minutes in Sevilla’s 5-0 win over Levante las Planas.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Osijek. Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-0 cup win over Mladost Zdralovi.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 6-0 win over Botev Vratsa.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over Grasshopper.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with Fortuna Hjorring.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes in Rudes’ 1-0 win over Bijelo Brdo. Came off the bench and played 57 minutes in Rudes’ 2-1 cup win over Istra 1961.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 1-0 win over Sunrise.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens’ 1-0 loss to Apollon Smyrnis.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 3-1 win over VfB Homberg.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 2-1 win over AIK.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 73 minutes in Benfica’s 2-1 win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 1-0 cup loss to Harrogate Town. Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Bradford City’s 2-1 win over Mansfield Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 1-1 draw with Ratchaburi.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 90 minutes in Graficar’s 2-1 loss to Loznica.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Honved’s 5-0 loss to Paksi.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Started and played 59 minutes in Gorica’s 1-0 loss to Istra 1961.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Did not play in Vllaznia’s 7-0 win over Partizani Tirana.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Oliveirense’s draw with Academico Viseu.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL)- No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)