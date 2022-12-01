World Cup Open thread - groups E and F decide which teams advance

Here is the World Cup thread but also open for other soccer discussions.

Eight teams enter play today and seven of them have a chance to make it to the knockout round. Only Canada is already eliminated.

Group F

Croatia vs. Belgium, 9 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Croatia has four points and will advance with a win or draw or a Canada win. Belgium has three points but has been surprisingly mediocre so far. Belgium only win was over Canada looked the better team for most of that game. The remainder of Belgium’s ‘”Golden Generation” needs to show up.

Canada vs. Morocco, 9 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Morocco just needs a draw or a win to stay in Qatar for another game. With zero points, Canada is already eliminated but can play spoiler. The CONCACAF champions have not looked as great as they were during qualifying but they did get their first World Cup goal when Alphonso Davies came out and scored in the second minute versus Croatia. They ended up losing 4-1 to Croatia. The Canucks will be looking to get their second World Cup goal and maybe even their first point or win.

Group E

Japan vs. Spain, 1 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Spain (four points) and Japan (three points) will be an interesting match. Spain advances with a win or draw. Japan needs a win to be sure. They are tied with Costa Rica but their -6 goal differential means if both teams draw then Japan gets to play again.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 1 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Costa Rica with three points needs a win and a Japan loss. Germany needs a win and Japan to lose or draw while making up the goal differential.