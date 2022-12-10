Comets face Mesquite and Milwaukee this weekend

The Kansas City Comets (1-1) have another tough two-game weekend with back-to-back matches on Saturday and Sunday. The Comets are on the road Saturday evening at the Mesquite Outlaws (1-0) before returning home to host the Milwaukee Wave (0-0) on Sunday.

The Comets split the opening weekend games with the St. Louis Ambush with each team winning at home. It took overtime for St. Louis to earn the 5-4 victory. Kansas City took the lead early at home and shut the Ambush down to secure a 4-2 win in their home opener.

The Comets will need to use their depth as they have several injuries, a suspension and still working on visa issues.

Listen to the latest episode of The Blue Turf for additional game preview and visa issues.

Kansas City Comets (1-1) at Mesquite Outlaws (1-0)

When: 7:05 C.T. Saturday, December 10

Where: Mesquite Arena - Mesquite, Texas

How to watch: Stream on - Twitch

Availability:

Kansas City

OUT: Nicolau Neto (1-game suspension served December 10); Ray Lee (right ankle sprain)

Doubtful: Rian Marques (right ankle tenosynovitis)

Questionable: Richard Schmermund (left quad strain).

Probable: None

Mesquite

OUT: None.

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: None.

Probable: None

Mesquite returns to the league after a two-season hiatus. They picked up a core of players from the Dallas Sidekicks. The Outlaws are led by Tatu, an indoor soccer legend. Mesquite surprised many with a 2-1 win over the Monterrey Flash in their home opener. Both sides were without some anticipated regular players with injury and visa issues.

The Comets will be missing their number one keeper as Nicolau Neto sits a one-game suspension. They will be missing some size as forward Rian Marques (right ankle tenosynovitis) is still out and defender Ray Lee (right ankle sprain) as been added to the out list as well. Defender Richard Schmermund (left quad strain) is questionable.

One man’s suspension is another man’s opportunity. With suspended, the Comets will look to either Sway Mazon or rookie Steven Tekesky will get the start. Mazon has the edge in experience with games for the Ambush and Orlando previously.

Former Sporting KC Academy keeper Tekesky has showed promise in practice, Coach Leo Gibson had not designated a clear backup to Neto so either could get the start.

Kansas City Comets (1-1) vs Milwaukee Wave (0-0)

When: 4:05 C.T. Sunday, December 11

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena - Independence, Missouri

How to watch: Local TV - 38 The Spot, Stream - Twitch

Availability:

Kansas City

OUT: Ray Lee (right ankle sprain)

Doubtful: Rian Marques (right ankle tenosynovitis)

Questionable: Richard Schmermund (left quad strain).

Probable: None

As soon as the Comets finish in Mesquite, they head home to face Milwaukee in a quick turnaround. The Wave will do the same after they face the Ambush on Saturday as well. The Wave are lead in scoring by the prolific MASL MVP winner Ian Bennett.