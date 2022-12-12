Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Split Weekend

A split weekend for the Kansas City Comets in their second weekend of action in the MASL season. The Comets fell 5-3 on the road to the Mesquite Outlaws on Saturday. They then came home and got a 4-3 overtime win over the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday. Here are the stats and milestones from the weekend.

12/10

John Sosa’s assist gave him 306 goals/assists all time for the Comets, breaking his tie with Vahid Assadpour for 2nd all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 34th in league play for KC, tying him with Anthony Grant for 17th all time on that list.

It was Sousa’s 40th goal in all competitions, tying him with Rian Marques for 14th all time on that list.

Odaine Sinclair made his 50th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 24th player to reach that mark.

Mirko Sandivari made his 78th appearance in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Alain Matingou for 17th all time on that list.

12/11

The Comets set an attendance record for soccer at Cable Dahmer Arena with 5,821 people in attendance, topping the old record of 5,812 set 11/15/2014 against the Milwaukee Wave.

Sosa’s assist was his 279th goal/assist in league play, tying him with Assadpour for 2nd all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 143rd appearance in league play for KC, tying him with Assadpour and Bryan Perez for 5th all time on that list.

Nicolau Neto made his 50th appearance in all competitions for KC. He’s the 25th player to reach that mark.

Sousa’s goal was his 35th in league play, tying him with Matingou for 16th all time on that list.

It was Sousa’s 41st goal in all competitions, breaking his tie with Marques for 14th all time on that list.

The goal was Sousa’s 50th goal/assist for the Comets in league play, he’s the 18th player to reach that mark.

The 50 goals/assists in league play tied him with Ray Lee for 17th all time on that list.

Sandivari made his 79th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Matingou for 17th all time on that list.

Sinclair made his 48th appearance in league play for KC, tying him with Gui Gomes and Ryan Junge for 20th all time.