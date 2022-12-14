Across State Lines: Mauri Signs in Argentina

One of the early disappointments in what turned into a season of many disappointments for Sporting KC was the play and quick release of former KC midfielder, Jose Mauri after a 27 minute substitute appearance in the season opener in Atlanta. Mauri entered the game in the 50th minute for Oriol Rosell, but was then subbed back out in the 77th minute for Marinos Tzionis. In the weeks after the game, news came out that Kansas City was going to be looking to get out of the contract with Mauri. About six weeks after the season opening loss to Atlanta United, KC officially announced that they had agreed to mutually terminate Mauri’s contract.

Since then, Mauri has been linked with a move back to Italy, mostly with Serie B teams but nothing has come of that. Finally this week it was announced that Mauri will be returning to Argentina as he has signed with Club Atletico Sarmiento in the Argentine Primera Division, the country’s top division. Mauri had been playing with CA Talleres in Argentina before signing with Kansas City.

Also this week, former Kansas City player, Tyler Pasher has returned to the USL Championship after a couple year stint back in MLS. Pasher has signed with the Birmingham Legion ahead of the 2023 season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 58 minutes in Chindia’s 4-1 cup loss to Hermannstadt. Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 2-0 loss to FCSB.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 58 minutes in Virton’s 3-1 loss to RWDM.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Apertura season over.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until 1/6.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Started and played 90 minutes in Future’s 1-0 win over Al Ittihad. Started and played 89 minutes in Future’s 0-0 draw with Ismaily.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 58 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-1 draw with Henan SSLM.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 5-1 win over Newcastle.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 85 minutes in Venezia’s 2-2 draw with Modena. Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 win over Cosenza.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 3-2 loss to Kerala Blasters.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 cup win over Sheffield United. Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in either of Sudeva’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 3-0 win over Polvorin.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 4-0 loss to Sydney.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 6-0 loss to SGS Essen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 3-2 loss to Clube de Albergaria.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Cannot play until next year.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 4-1 loss to Girona II.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - No game this week.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Just signed for the club. No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 12/19.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-1 loss to Saint-Apollinaire.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 3-1 win over Szeged-Csanad.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes, scoring a goal in Zakakiou’s 4-1 win over Omonia Aradippou. Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in Zakakiou’s 1-0 win over AO Agia Napa.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 12/28.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 1-1 draw with Chemnitzer.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Came down the bench and played 29 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in either of Rayon’s games.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 3-0 win over Proodeftiki Neolea.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 7-0 win over FC Kleve.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Benfica’s 3-1 win over Rosengard. Started and played 72 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Benfica’s 5-0 win over Valadares Gaia.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 4-0 cup loss to PSG. Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 3-0 win over Tirana Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Oliveirense’s 3-0 loss to Arouca.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite. Did not dress in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite and 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 8-5 win over Empire. Played in San Diego’s 2-1 win over Empire.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Scored a goal in St. Louis’s 7-3 loss to Milwaukee. Did not dress in St. Louis’s 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite and 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’s games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica. Scored a goal in Harrisburg’s 9-5 loss to Utica.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 8-5 loss to San Diego. Played in Empire’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - Played in Dallas’s 9-6 loss to Chihuahua.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 7-6 win over Baltimore.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite. Played in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 10-3 loss to Monterrey.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite. Scored a goal in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 8-5 loss to San Diego. Played in Empire’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 8-5 win over Empire. Played in San Diego’s 2-1 win over Empire.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 8-5 win over Empire. Played in San Diego’s 2-1 win over Empire.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in both KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite and 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite. Had an assist in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-3 los to Mesquite. Scored a goal in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-3 loss to Mesquite. Dressed but did not play in KC’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 10-3 loss to Monterrey.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 7-6 win over Baltimore.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)