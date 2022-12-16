Let’s get right to the Kansas City and other soccer news.

Matt Hedges Signs Elsewhere

Despite having interest from Sporting Kansas City through free agency, former FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges has signed with Toronto FC according to MLS insider Tom Bogert.

BREAKING: Toronto FC have reached an agreement with free agent defender Matt Hedges, per sources.



Hedges, 32, had spent entire career with FC Dallas, where he is the club's all-time appearance leader. Hedges joins as significant signing to improve TFC's defense. pic.twitter.com/HQZar9e2LJ — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 16, 2022

That still leaves Sporting in need of a right center back. There was a rumor yesterday of Slovakian national team center back Norbert Gyomber coming to KC. Time will tell who signs, but it won’t be Hedges. That signing probably never made sense anyways.

KC Current Lose an Assistant Coach

Ella Masar, assistant coach to the Kansas City Current, appears to be headed to another NWSL team. She released a statement on Instagram and Twitter announcing her departure.

Her telling the Blue Crew not to be too loud behind “our GK” seems a clear indication she’s joining another NWSL team. In her playing career she played for both the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars (as well as numerous teams outside the league). That could be an indication of where she could end up.

MLS Schedule Announcement Tuesday

Major League Soccer will be unveiling their schedule on Tuesday, December 20th. No word if home openers will come out first as they often do or if it’s full schedule or bust this year.

admin is booked up next week, y'all pic.twitter.com/wq3c10SGYr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 16, 2022

Quick Notes

Morocco will host the 2025 Club World Cup and it is expanding to 32 teams.

FIFA will launch the Men's Club World Cup with 32 teams in 2025. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 16, 2022

Boston, Tampa and San Francisco are finalists for NWSL Expansion (behind paywall)

The Seattle Sounders traded Sam Adeniran to St. Louis City SC.

NEWS | We have traded Sam Adeniran to @stlCITYsc in exchange for $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).



We wish you well and best of luck, Sam! pic.twitter.com/9Pi1EMqEqo — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 15, 2022

Wrexham AFC are coming to American to play “a handful of MLS teams.” Do you want to see them play Kansas City? I personally would love to watch them play, but I don’t want SKC adding more games to their schedule.

NEWS:



Wrexham will have a tour of America in 2023 to play a handful of MLS teams, @RMcElhenney has confirmed.



Who would you like to see Wrexham face on their US Tour? #WrexhamFX #WrexhamAFC #WxmAFC #WelcomeToWrexham — The Wrexham Talk (@TheWrexhamTalk) December 13, 2022

And a fun graphic to end it. Missouri, what are you doing? Overall, though, very diverse spread of teams.