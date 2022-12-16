 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blue Notes: Hedges Signing Update, a KC Current Coach Leaves and MLS Schedule Release Date

Plus, an update on Grant Wahl’s cause of death and NWSL Expansion finalists.

By Chad C Smith
Let’s get right to the Kansas City and other soccer news.

Matt Hedges Signs Elsewhere

Despite having interest from Sporting Kansas City through free agency, former FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges has signed with Toronto FC according to MLS insider Tom Bogert.

That still leaves Sporting in need of a right center back. There was a rumor yesterday of Slovakian national team center back Norbert Gyomber coming to KC. Time will tell who signs, but it won’t be Hedges. That signing probably never made sense anyways.

KC Current Lose an Assistant Coach

Ella Masar, assistant coach to the Kansas City Current, appears to be headed to another NWSL team. She released a statement on Instagram and Twitter announcing her departure.

Her telling the Blue Crew not to be too loud behind “our GK” seems a clear indication she’s joining another NWSL team. In her playing career she played for both the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars (as well as numerous teams outside the league). That could be an indication of where she could end up.

MLS Schedule Announcement Tuesday

Major League Soccer will be unveiling their schedule on Tuesday, December 20th. No word if home openers will come out first as they often do or if it’s full schedule or bust this year.

Quick Notes

  • Boston, Tampa and San Francisco are finalists for NWSL Expansion (behind paywall)
  • The Seattle Sounders traded Sam Adeniran to St. Louis City SC.
  • Wrexham AFC are coming to American to play “a handful of MLS teams.” Do you want to see them play Kansas City? I personally would love to watch them play, but I don’t want SKC adding more games to their schedule.
  • And a fun graphic to end it. Missouri, what are you doing? Overall, though, very diverse spread of teams.

