KC Current Sign Hailie Mace to Three Year Contract

The Kansas City Current announced on Monday that they have signed defender Hailie Mace to a new three-year contract. The new deal will keep Mace in Kansas City through the 2025 season. She was previously signed through 2024.

3 more years coming @hailiemace signs a three-year contract with the club ✍️ pic.twitter.com/9byxe1Bbzd — KC Current (@thekccurrent) December 19, 2022

“After this last season in Kansas City, it was a no brainer to want to sign on for 3 more,” said Mace. “This organization is setting the standard for what professional athletes deserve in order to be their best and that is something I want to be a part of! I have grown immensely as a player and person since being here and I only want to continue to do that, as well as bring home a championship.”

Mace began her NWSL career playing for the North Carolina Courage in 2020 and part of 2021 before being traded to Kanas City in 2021 along with forward Kristen Hamilton.

Since coming to Kansas City Mace has been a valuable part of the team that finished the 2022 season in the NWSL Championship match. In her time in KC, Mace has scored five goals, taken 56 shots with 22 shots on goal. Each of those stats land her in the top five in the given categories on the team.

The Current have added new players Vanessa Dibernardo and Morgan Gautrat and have now re-signed existing talent to the squad. This on top of the other moves announced earlier in the offseason, like the return of Cece Kizer, picking up the options of Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, and Jenna Winebrenner. The Current also have offers out to Kate Del Fava, Addie McCain and team captain Desiree Scott. The team is looking to do everything they can to get back to the NWSL Championship in 2023.

