Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 100 Goals for Sosa

The Kansas City Comets had another weekend of split results, losing on the road before winning at home. On Friday night the Comets fell behind 6-1 to the Milwaukee Wave before fighting back to tie the game at 7-7. Unfortunately the Comets ended up losing 9-7 in Milwaukee. On Saturday night the Comets were back at home at Cable Dahmer Arena to take on the St. Louis Ambush. The Comets road a 4-0 first half to a 7-4 win over the Ambush to put them on nine points this season with a 3-2-1 record. Teams in the MASL get three points for a win, two points for an overtime win, and one point for an overtime loss. KC has two regulation wins (six), one overtime win (two), and one overtime loss (one) to get to those nine points. In Saturday’s game, Comets mainstay, John Sosa reached a milestone for the Comets with his 100th goal in all competitions for the club.

Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

12/16

John Sosa’s first assist gave him 280 goals/assists in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Vahid Assadpour for 2nd all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 144th appearance in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Assadpour and Bryan Perez for 5th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s 3 goals gave him 38 in league play for KC, moving him into 14th place all time on that list.

Sousa’s 2 assists gave him 17 in league play for KC, tying him with Milan Ivanovic for 17th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 5 goals/assist gave him 55 in league play for KC, moving him into 16th place all time on that list.

The 5 goals/assists gave him 63 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

The 2 assists gave him 19 in all competitions for KC, moving him into 18th place all time on that list.

James Togbah’s 2 goals gave him 28 in league play for KC. Tying him with Andre Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.

Odaine Sinclair made his 49th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Gui Gomes and Ryan Junge for 20th all time on that list.

12/17

Sosa’s goal was his 100th in all competitions for KC, he’s the 6th player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores’s 2 goals gave him 55 in all competitions for KC, passing Robert Palmer and moving into 9th place all time on that list.

Togbah’s goal gave him 29 in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.

Togbah’s goal gave him 34 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Anthony Grant and Ray Lee for 19th all time on that list.

Rian Marques’s goal was his 34th in league play for KC, tying him with Grant for 18th all time on that list.

Sousa’s assist gave him 18 in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Ivanovic for 17th all time on that list.

Sousa’s assist gave him 20 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Max Touloute for 17th all time on that list.

Sousa’s assist gave him 64 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

Sinclair made his 50th league appearance for KC, he’s the 20th player to reach that mark.