Kristen Edmonds Signs with Gotham

Things have been quiet for the Kansas City Current since they announced their roster moves a couple weeks ago. Earlier in the week Taylor Leach announced her retirement but now the next shoe has dropped. On Thursday NJ/NY Gotham announced the signing of free agent Kristen Edmonds.

Edmonds had been a regular for the Current and was a key rotational piece that the team had made an attempt to keep. Ultimately the pull to be closer to home seems to have won out.

“I am so excited to make this move to Gotham FC and I am looking forward to this new challenge with this club,” said Edmonds. “I’ve worked really hard for a long time and I’ve fought for this dream with a lot of passion all over the world and this country. It all started in New Jersey, and to come full circle with my family in the stands for all of our home games is something super special to me. I’m thankful for this opportunity and eager to get started with the new staff and my new teammates!”

Edmonds is a veteran and the team is loaded with young defenders who could step into her role. Plus the Current have eight draft picks in January’s NWSL Draft. However, Kristen didn’t just play defense, she would move into the midfield at times too. KC still have Elizabeth Ball, Alex Loera, Addisyn Merrick and Jenna Winebrenner who all played CB at some point last year, Edmonds’ primary position.

Pulisic and Sargent Injury Updates

As the USMNT prepare to play in the round of 16 on Saturday against the Netherlands, injury concerns to Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent are on everyone’s minds ahead of the game. According to Gregg Berhalter, it “looks pretty good” for Christian being available.

#USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says the prospect of Christian Pulisic playing tomorrow against the Netherlands “looks pretty good.” — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) December 2, 2022

As for Sargent, the outlook is less clear. Hopefully more will be known later on Friday.

Berhalter on Sargent: "He's another one we're going to test in training." #usmnt — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) December 2, 2022

Oh, and in case you were wondering, the line of Pulisics likely won’t stop at Christian.

Christian Pulisic answers the question many people want to know: “I didn’t get hit in the balls.” #USMNT — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) December 1, 2022

Merritt Paulson to Sell the Thorns

Portland Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson announced on Thursday that he will sell the Thorns as a part of the fallout from his clubs terrible handling of sexual misconduct by former coach Paul Riley.

Selling only the NWSL side of his clubs is interesting as Paulson’s organizations have been accused of mishandling things on the men’s side as well, including a controversy around domestic abuse from former player Andy Polo. Also, it brings into question where the team will play. Do they become a tenant in the stadium? Paulson did indicate he wants to sell to someone who will keep the team in Portland.

If you’ve been out of the loop on this scandal, the ESPN Daily podcast does a nice job explaining the situation from a few months back.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman issued a statement on the announcement as well.

Quick Notes

Germany has been eliminated from the World Cup and partially due to a controversial call. I think the ball isn’t fully over the line (this is outside the goal before a pass that led to the goal for Japan). The top picture is clearly not straight down the line but even in the bottom one it appears to be hanging just over the lane (aka, not full out of bounds). Thoughts?

If this ball is ruled out Germany would be moving on to the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/PcceKn0AIW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2022

While I think technology aided in getting the above call right, this is a little ridiculous in terms of offside. Mostly the assisted offside system has been pretty good, but this one is silly. Can the Belgium player even score with that part of his upper arm? Is it a different part of the arm than the other player?

I mean lol pic.twitter.com/rtBbKcv33U — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 1, 2022

Qatar continues to cover themselves in glory...

Qatari TV mocks German team’s stance on… HUMAN RIGHTS. The German team put hands over their mouths in a picture after FIFA refused to allow them to wear a OneLove arm band. Yesterday, this was the scene on Qatari TV after the Germans were knocked out.

pic.twitter.com/fPl5oSwMsb — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 2, 2022

As you are all no doubt aware, the United States were the only CONCACAF team to advance out of the group stage. Tata Martino has already been fired as the Mexico coach.

Concacaf teams are now done with World Cup group stage:



USA 1-0-2, 5 points, +1 GD (advanced)

MEX 1-1-1, 4 points, -1

CRC 1-2-0, 3 points, -8

CAN 0-3-0, 0 points, -5



Overall: 3-6-3, 12 points, -13 — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 1, 2022

The US face the Netherlands on Saturday. If things fall right (wrong?) they could face a very tough path to the finals. Conversely, they could face Australia in the quarterfinals too.