World Cup Open thread - groups G and H decide which teams advance

Eight teams enter and four teams advance. Only two spots open today as both Brazil and Portugal already have their place in the Round of 16.

Group H

South Korea vs. Portugal, 9 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Portugal has already advanced with six points and is not playing their best squad but Christiano Ronaldo is out there looking for a goal since this is probably his last World Cup. Right?

South Korea only has one point and their manager is not on the bench after receiving a red card after the last game. The Koreans need to beat Portugal and Uruguay to beat Ghana to stand a chance.

Updates:

Portugal claimed an early lead in the fifth minute. Not sure if Ronaldo will take credit later.

⚽️ GOAL! Ricardo Horta



Horta gives Portugal the the lead over South Korea#POR | #FIFAWorldCup

pic.twitter.com/wiXRt3K8ky — Fast Footy Goals (@fast_footygoals) December 2, 2022

South Korea equalizes!

South Korea with the equalizer! ⚽



If South Korea can take the lead they'll lead Uruguay due to goals for. #FIFAWorldCup



@TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/uWvnU3TqRY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2022

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 9 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Ghana sits in second place with three points and could still advance with a loss but a draw would increase their chance and of course, a win ensures a Round of 16 spot.

Uruguay has a single point and needs a win and a result in the other game to help them out a bit. This could be one of those groups where differential and fair play points are discussed by the announcers.

Updates:

Ghana doesn’t score on a penalty and Uruguay turns around and scores. Deja Vu?

And Uruguay!

And another!

Group G

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 1 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Brazil is in with six points and Cameroon has one point. Brazil may not be as flashy as their history but they put up two solid wins 2-0 and 1-0 while Cameroon lost to the Swiss and drew 3-3 with Serbia.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Switzerland has three and Serbia a single point. The Swiss are probably through with a draw but Serbia is no pushover. Switzerland has played two 1-0 games, a win and a loss so their games tend to be tight and low scoring but this is the World Cup. IT could go crazy. Serbia lost 2-0 to Brazil and had a 3-3 draw with Cameroon.