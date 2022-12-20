Kate Del Fava Returns to the Kansas City Current

With the holidays fast approaching, the Kansas City Current are still busy building their roster for 2023. Another important player is back as the team announced on Tuesday that Kate Del Fava has re-signed on a new two-year contract.

“What we’ve accomplished over the past two seasons is something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.” said Kate Del Fava. “I’ve grown so much here in Kansas City as a player and a person. Coming off of an NWSL Championship appearance, I’m so excited to be back with this group and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

K8 The Great is back for more @kdelfava signs with the club through the ‘24 season ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NXlO2NJVDE — KC Current (@thekccurrent) December 20, 2022

Del Fava was originally a second-round pick in the 2020 NWSL draft by the Utah Royals, who folded and became the KC Current (back then just KC WoSo) ahead of the 2021 NWSL season.

Kate enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 taking over the right wing back/right wide midfielder role. The team lists her as a defender on the press release, so maybe that’s just the tiniest of insights into Matt Potter’s position for Del Fava in his tough to read formation.

In 2022 Del Fava was one of just two players on the roster to play in every single match (Kristen Hamilton being the other). She also scored her first professional goal in the playoffs against the Houston Dash in dramatic fashion during stoppage time.

KC Current Roster Build Status

The Del Fava re-signing is another move in a series of moves that are setting Kansas City up for repeated success in 2023.

“Kate has been an incredible asset to this team throughout 2022 including the postseason,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton. “We’ve seen her grow immensely and we are excited to have her with us for the next two seasons.”

She is joined by yesterday's announcement that Hailie Mace got a new contract, adding a year to her prior deal and keeping her with the team through 2025. That leaves just Addie McCain and Desiree Scott considering offers from the initial announcements of roster moves from November.

The team is up to 19-players and they have eight (!) draft picks in the 2023 NWSL Draft. Expect more movement and trades to make all these players and draft picks fit ahead of the 2023 season.