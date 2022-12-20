Sporting KC announces full 2023 schedule

Only 67 days separate us from the opening of Sporting Kansas City’s 2023 season as Major League Soccer released next year’s schedule Tuesday afternoon.

Sporting KC will open their campaign with a trip to Portland on February 25, followed by another road match in Colorado on March 4 before the home opener on March 11 against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The season will close on October 21 as Sporting KC hosts Minnesota United FC.

Sporting KC will play each Western Conference team twice (once home and once away) and will have a third match each against local rivals St. Louis City SC and corporate rivals Minnesota United FC. They will also play six Eastern Conference opponents, including some familiar ones from last year such as Chicago Fire SC, Nashville SC (newly moved back to the Eastern Conference), CF Montréal and the New England Revolution. Inter Miami will host Sporting KC for the first time on September 9 and the Philadelphia Union round out Sporting’s non-conference opponents.

This will be the first season where the league will take a substantial regular season break for the redesigned Leagues Cup, which will feature every MLS and Liga MX squad in an expanded tournament format July 21-August 19.

Related 2023 Leagues Cup Format Unveiled

The full schedule is below. Here are some dates of note:

February 25 - Season opener against the Portland Timbers

- Season opener against the Portland Timbers March 11 - Home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy

- Home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy April 18-19 - Sporting KC enters the US Open Cup

- Sporting KC enters the US Open Cup May 20 - First away match against St. Louis City SC

- First away match against St. Louis City SC July 16-August 25 - Season break for MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

- Season break for MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup September 2 - First home match against St. Louis City SC

- First home match against St. Louis City SC September 9 - First match ever against Inter Miami CF

- First match ever against Inter Miami CF October 21 - Season finale against Minnesota United FC

2023 Sporting KC Schedule DATE OPPONENT TIME CT (TV) NETWORK DATE OPPONENT TIME CT (TV) NETWORK Saturday, Feb. 25 at Portland Timbers 9:30 Apple TV Saturday, March 4 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 Apple TV Saturday, March 11 LA GALAXY 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, March 18 at FC Dallas 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, March 25 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, April 1 at Philadelphia Union 6:30 Apple TV Saturday, April 8 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, April 15 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 Apple TV Saturday, April 22 at New England Revolution 6:30 Apple TV Saturday, April 29 CF MONTREAL 7:30 Apple TV Sunday, May 7 at Seattle Sounders FC 3:30 Apple TV/FOX Saturday, May 13 MINNESOTA UNITED FC 7:30 Apple TV Wednesday, May 17 at Los Angeles FC 9:30 Apple TV Saturday, May 20 at St. Louis City SC 8:30 Apple TV/FS1 Sunday, May 28 PORTLAND TIMBERS 2:00 Apple TV/FOX Wednesday, May 31 FC DALLAS 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, June 3 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9:30 Apple TV Saturday, June 10 AUSTIN FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, June 17 LOS ANGELES FC 7:30 Apple TV Wednesday, June 21 at LA Galaxy 9:30 Apple TV Saturday, June 24 CHICAGO FIRE FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, July 1 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, July 8 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 Apple TV Wednesday, July 12 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, July 15 at Austin FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Aug. 26 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Inter Miami CF 6:30 Apple TV Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Minnesota United FC 7:30 Apple TV Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 NASHVILLE SC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at St. Louis City SC 7:30 Apple TV Saturday, Oct. 7 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 Apple TV Saturday, Oct. 21 MINNESOTA UNITED FC TBD Apple TV

Sporting KC’s preseason will begin shortly after the new year with a schedule to be announced in the coming days.

This article briefly showed all the dates as 2022 and thus a bunch of Friday and Tuesday games. Our apologies!