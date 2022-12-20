Sporting KC announces full 2023 schedule

Only 67 days separate us from the opening of Sporting Kansas City’s 2023 season as Major League Soccer released next year’s schedule Tuesday afternoon.
Sporting KC will open their campaign with a trip to Portland on February 25, followed by another road match in Colorado on March 4 before the home opener on March 11 against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The season will close on October 21 as Sporting KC hosts Minnesota United FC.
Sporting KC will play each Western Conference team twice (once home and once away) and will have a third match each against local rivals St. Louis City SC and corporate rivals Minnesota United FC. They will also play six Eastern Conference opponents, including some familiar ones from last year such as Chicago Fire SC, Nashville SC (newly moved back to the Eastern Conference), CF Montréal and the New England Revolution. Inter Miami will host Sporting KC for the first time on September 9 and the Philadelphia Union round out Sporting’s non-conference opponents.
This will be the first season where the league will take a substantial regular season break for the redesigned Leagues Cup, which will feature every MLS and Liga MX squad in an expanded tournament format July 21-August 19.
The full schedule is below. Here are some dates of note:
- February 25 - Season opener against the Portland Timbers
- March 11 - Home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy
- April 18-19 - Sporting KC enters the US Open Cup
- May 20 - First away match against St. Louis City SC
- July 16-August 25 - Season break for MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup
- September 2 - First home match against St. Louis City SC
- September 9 - First match ever against Inter Miami CF
- October 21 - Season finale against Minnesota United FC
2023 Sporting KC Schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME CT (TV)
|NETWORK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME CT (TV)
|NETWORK
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|at Portland Timbers
|9:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, March 4
|at Colorado Rapids
|8:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, March 11
|LA GALAXY
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, March 18
|at FC Dallas
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, March 25
|SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, April 1
|at Philadelphia Union
|6:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, April 8
|COLORADO RAPIDS
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, April 15
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|9:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, April 22
|at New England Revolution
|6:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, April 29
|CF MONTREAL
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Sunday, May 7
|at Seattle Sounders FC
|3:30
|Apple TV/FOX
|Saturday, May 13
|MINNESOTA UNITED FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, May 17
|at Los Angeles FC
|9:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, May 20
|at St. Louis City SC
|8:30
|Apple TV/FS1
|Sunday, May 28
|PORTLAND TIMBERS
|2:00
|Apple TV/FOX
|Wednesday, May 31
|FC DALLAS
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, June 3
|at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|9:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, June 10
|AUSTIN FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, June 17
|LOS ANGELES FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, June 21
|at LA Galaxy
|9:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, June 24
|CHICAGO FIRE FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, July 1
|VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, July 8
|at Houston Dynamo FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, July 12
|REAL SALT LAKE
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, July 15
|at Austin FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
|ST. LOUIS CITY SC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
|at Inter Miami CF
|6:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
|at Minnesota United FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023
|NASHVILLE SC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
|HOUSTON DYNAMO FC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
|at St. Louis City SC
|7:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|at Real Salt Lake
|8:30
|Apple TV
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|MINNESOTA UNITED FC
|TBD
|Apple TV
Sporting KC’s preseason will begin shortly after the new year with a schedule to be announced in the coming days.
This article briefly showed all the dates as 2022 and thus a bunch of Friday and Tuesday games. Our apologies!
Loading comments...