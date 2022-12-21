Across State Lines - Gutierrez Returning to Chile

The offseason player movement in MLS continues, with another player not returning to his club. Former Sporting KC Designated Player, Felipe Gutierrez, had been on loan to the Colorado Rapids in the second half of the season, appearing twelve times, recording two assists. At the end of the season the Rapids had stated that they were going to continue to negotiate with Gutierrez on returning to the Rapids in 2023. This past week though the Rapids said their farewell to Gutierrez and announced he was returning to his Chilean club, Universidad Catolica.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 3-0 loss to Universitatea Craiova.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Dressed but did not play in Virton’s 0-0 draw with SK Beveren.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Apertura season over.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until 1/6.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Started and played 83 minutes in Future’s 1-1 draw with Al Ahly. Started and played 70 minutes in Future’s 1-0 win over Ghazl El Mehalla.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Tianjin’s 3-0 win over Wuhan Yangtze. Lost 3-0 to Wuhan Three Towns in cup action.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 3-1 loss to Western United.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Perugia.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 1/6.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 72 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Jamshedpur.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 1/14.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 3-0 loss to Sreenidi Deccan.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Coruxo’s 3-2 win over Real Oviedo II.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 45 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-0 win over Western Sydney.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Apertura season is over.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 2-0 loss to Benfica.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 71 minutes in Vizela’s 4-0 loss to Porto.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Cannot play until next year.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 67 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 3-1 win over Vilafranca.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Western’s 3-1 win over Melbourne City.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Lost 1-0 to UMS de Loum.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game until 1/14.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game until 1/7.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 45 minutes in Zakakiou’s 2-0 win over PO Xylotymbou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 12/28.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/15.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 89 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Club.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 1-0 loss to APR.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 3-2 loss to OF Ierapetras.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 67 minutes, scoring a goal in Benfica’s 6-2 loss to Barcelona. Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Vilaverdense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - No game this week.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Did not dress in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Mesquite.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 7-4 loss to KC.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Just drafted by Utica.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 7-4 loss to KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 5-4 win over Baltimore.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Scored a goal in Empire’s 4-3 loss to Mesquite. Scored a goal in Empire’s 9-6 win over Dallas.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Just drafted by KC.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - Played in Dallas’s 9-6 loss to Empire.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Just drafted by Dallas.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 9-3 win over Utica.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Just drafted by KC.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Scored a goal in Empire’s 4-3 loss to Mesquite. Had an assist in Empire’s 9-6 win over Dallas.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Mesquite.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 5-4 win over Mesquite.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 3 assists in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had 3 goals and 2 assists in KC’s 9-7 loss to Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not play in Rapid City’s 10-6 loss to Cleveland.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had a goal and 3 assists in Florida’s 9-3 win over Utica.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)