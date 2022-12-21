Sporting Kansas City selects Stephen Afrifa with the eighth pick in the MLS SuperDraft

Sporting Kansas City selected Stephen Afrifa from Florida International University with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the MLS 2023 SuperDraft. Afrifa played four seasons as a forward for the FIU Panthers, initially as a winger but then transitioning to the center forward spot for the Panthers.

As a senior, Afrifa led the Panthers to one of its more successful seasons in program history, finishing 14-5-1 overall with a 6-2-1 conference record.

The Toronto native appeared in 19 matches with 16 starts and accumulated 1,271 minutes as a senior. In that time he scored ten goals with four assists. In his junior year, he played in 18 matches with 15 starts, notching eight goals and three assists. Over his collegiate career, he put over 46% of his shots on goal and totaled 23 goals and eleven assists.

Afrifa’s career-best season earned him numerous awards. He is a two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-America, United Soccer Coaches All-East Region, was named The American First Team All-Conference and was named The American Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player and earned a place on the All-Tournament team.

In addition to all of those awards, Afrifa is one of the fifteen 2022 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists along with most of the

While Afrifa is a native of Toronto, he should not require an international spot if he makes the Sporting KC roster.

Highlights!

Afrifa does not need a lot of room to take or create a chance. He pressed high as part of the FIU system of play.