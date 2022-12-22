For the Glory KC is back for its fifth episode of the season. On this week’s episode there are highs and lows. We get the exciting news of the Sporting Kansas City schedule release (as well as preseason reporting dates) mixed with the unfortunate news of the Kansas City Current and the misconduct of their former coach Huw Williams.

Here is a quick rundown of topics with approximate times (the ads can vary in length):

We went to a KC Comets game

Sporting KC Schedule Release - 4:16

KC Current Controversies - 15:42

Del Fava and Mace Contracts - 31:42

SKC CB Rumor - Norbert Gyomber - 35:38

MLS Super Draft Results - 41:34

SKC Preseason - 49:05

World Cup!! - 51:24

