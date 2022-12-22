Talking MASL draft on The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament break down the players picked by the Kansas City Comets in the first MASL College draft. It was the inaugural college draft for the MASL and forty-two players were picked by the fourteen teams. All of the Comets selections had local ties.

We talk about what each draft pick could bring to the team and the possibility of when they might have a shot.

Round 1 - Midfielder John Klein III from Saint Louis University.

Round 2 - Midfielder Arne Neufang from UMKC.

Round 3 - Forward Jakib Jones from Park University.

We recap the previous weekend's games for the Comets and also discuss the fine and suspension of Milwaukee’s favorite “villain”. Was the punishment justified?

