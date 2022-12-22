Kansas City Current signs Swedish forward Larsson for two years

The Kansas City Current signed Swedish international Mimmi Larsson to a two-year contract. Larsson has played primarily as a winger on the right side and as the center forward and brings speed and a scoring touch to the Current attack.

Larsson has made 33 appearances with the Swedish National Team, including the 2017 UEFA Women’s European Championships, 2018-2019 Algarve Cups and the 2019 FIFA World Cup. She has six goals for Sweden at the senior level.

“We are so excited to welcome Mimmi to the Current,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton via press release. “Mimmi is yet another example of world-class players who want to make Kansas City their home. Her experience on the club and international level will make her a great addition to this team. We can’t wait to see her contributions on and off the pitch.”

Larsson was with FC Rosengard of the Swedish Damallsvenskan for the last three seasons where she helped win the league and Svenska Cupen titles in 2020 and 2021 and a spot in the European Champions League. She made 77 appearances and 31 goals for Rosengard across all competitions.

“I’m really happy and proud to join Kansas City next season,” said Larsson. “I hope I can help the team to keep winning games and keep developing as a player. I can’t wait to get started!”

Larsson was reported earlier this month to be joining the Current. It will be interesting to see where Larsson fits in with the Current attack.

