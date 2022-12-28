Across State Lines: Medranda Signs in Columbus

With the end of the World Cup last week combined with when Christmas fell this year this was an extremely quiet weekend for former Kansas City players. Very few former players were in action. One former player has moved to a new club though. Jimmy Medranda had his contract with the Seattle Sounders expire at the end of the 2022 season has moved to the Columbus Crew, signing with the club this past week for the 2023 season with a 2024 option.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game until 1/23.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/21.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Apertura season over.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until 1/6.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Started and played 86 minutes in Future’s 0-0 draw with El Geish.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 4-0 win over Canberra United.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 45 minute sin Venezia’s 2-2 draw with Parma.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 1/6.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 85 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-0 loss to Hyderabad.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game until 1/14.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 1-1 draw with Mohammedan.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Brisbane’s 2-0 win over Newcastle Jets.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Apertura season is over.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 1/8.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Cannot play until next year.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - No game this week.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - No game until 1/28.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Tied Stade Renard 0-0.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game until 1/14.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game until 1/7.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 56 minutes in Zakakiou’s 2-2 draw with PAEEK Kyrenia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 12/28.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game until 1/27.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/15.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - No game until 1/22.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 1-0 loss to Gasogi United.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Offseason.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 1-0 loss to AE Kifisias.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 65 minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 1-0 loss to Carlisle United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Offseason.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 5-1 Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game this week.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game this week.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game this week.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - No game this week.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game this week.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game this week.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game this week.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Scored a goal in Florida’s 5-4 shootout loss to Baltimore. Did not dress in Florida’s 7-3 win over Baltimore.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Addie McCain (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Gedion Zelalem (SKC)