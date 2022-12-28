Two tough games ahead for the Comets - The Blue Turf

The Kansas City Comets have another pair of games this week, hosting the Monterrey Flash on Thursday and traveling across the state to face their familiar foe on Saturday for a New Year’s Eve clash with the Ambush. Erik Bergrud from the Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament preview these two games.

Monterrey will be tough despite being a new/returning team. They sat out during the pandemic but have a very experienced roster, even though they do not have a lot of indoor experience. What will be key for the Comets to get a result?

The Ambush and the Comets both need to get points if they want to stay in competition for a good playoff spot at the end of the season.

We discuss the fact that the Comets are still shorthanded because of visa issues and might be even shorter on the backline than in previous games.

There is also a touch back to the MASL draft as a Comets selection was also picked by an MLS team and what that means.

Stick around to the end of the pod for some audio with Coach Leo Gibson from practice!

