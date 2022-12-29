For the Glory KC is back for its sixth episode of the season. On this week’s episode we give an injury update on Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido. Plus, Sheena lays out all the elements of a good preseason vacation to Phoenix, Arizona to watch SKC. Plus, we talk through the KC Current’s recent roster moves (one addition, one subtraction), if San Diego will get an MLS Expansion team and if we like that as a destination for a team. And finally, we hit several topics (Lionel Messi and Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia) in the Digital Crawl.

Here is a quick rundown of topics with approximate times (the ads can vary in length):

Alan Pulido Update - 5:43

Why you should go to preseason in Phoenix - 15:28

KC Current roster moves - 34:45

The pros and cons of San Diego MLS Expansion - 42:04

Digital Crawl (all those other news bits!) - 53:46

We tried new podcast recording software and it seemed to go a lot better. Let us know in the comments if you could tell a difference.