World Cup open thread - USMNT vs the Netherlands and Argentina vs Australia

United Stated vs The Netherlands 9 a.m. Fox and Telemundo

The United States faces a tough opponent when they take on The Netherlands today. The Yanks finished second in group B behind England. The US drew Wales 1-1, drew England 0-0 and beat Iran 1-0. They have been stingy on defense only giving up a single goal on a penalty.

The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0, drew Ecuador 1-1 and beat the host country 2-0. They have breakout player of the tournament contender in Cody Gakpo. The PSV winger has scored a goal in each game so far.

So many story lines in this game. Dest playing against his birth country, Jesus Ferreira getting his first minutes with Josh Sargent injured. Matt Turner the kid who didn’t play soccer until high school now on the biggest stage. Can Pulisic play at 100% after sacrificing his body to get a goal in the Iran game and going to the hospital?

Can the US advance?

USA starting XI: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Netherlands starting XI: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blid, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay

Argentina vs Australia 9 a.m. Fox and Telemundo

Argentina and Australia know they will meet the Netherlands if they advance. Argentina beat both Poland and Mexico by the same 2-0 scoreline after the shock of dropping their opening game 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Australia scored early (9th minute) in their first group game against the French. They could not hold off one of the top teams in the tournament and ended up on the bad side of a 4-1 match. The Aussies rebounded and won their next two matches against Denmark and Tunisia by the same 1-0 score.

Argentina is the clear favorite as people dream of Leo Messi finally winning a World Cup.

Argentina starting XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gomez, Messi, Alvarez.

Australia starting XI: Ryan, Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Baccus, McGree, Duke.