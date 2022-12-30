Emergency Podcast: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting KC Madness

For the Glory KC is back for its seventh episode of the season. In this emergency episode we talk about the UNBELIEVABLY WILD rumor that Cristiano Ronaldo somehow was in negotiations with Sporting Kansas City to come to Major League Soccer.

No timestamps needed, it’s all we talked about (with our usual brand of nonsense mixed in). Our thoughts included the eventual benching that Peter Vermes would give him, how much Ronaldo would pay to Johnny Russell to get his number, how Patrick Mahomes can influence this and future moves as part owner of SKC and ambassador to Kansas City.

Plus, we read some funny Tweets and Sheena learns some new things about world football in the process.

