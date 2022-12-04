World Cup open thread - France vs Poland and England vs Senegal

France vs Poland 9 a.m. Fox Sports and Telemundo

The second meeting between France and Poland at a World Cup and the previous meeting was a third-place play-off game in the 1982 tournament. Poland won 3-2 win.

France will be the clear favorite in this matchup. They won group D with a 4-1 win over Australia and 2-1 over Denmark before dropping a 1-0 game with Tunisia while rotating some players.

Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico and beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 before losing the third game to Argentina 0-2 to finish second in Group C. Poland expended a lot of energy fighting for their lives in the third game before advancing out of the group on goal differential.

France starting XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Poland starting XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krychowiak, Frankowski,

Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski.

England vs Senegal 1 p.m. Fox Sports and Telemundo

England finished first in group B with seven points, easily beating Iran 6-2 and Wales 3-0 but only managing a draw against their ancient rival the United States 0-0. Senegal was second in group A with six points losing to the Netherlands 0-2 but then beating the oppressive host country of Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1.