Report: KC Current negotiating with Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson

A report out of Sweden has linked Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson with making a move to the Kansas City Current. The report, first published on December 4 on Sweden’s sports newspaper site Sportbladet says Larsson is negotiating with the Current, and both sides have been negotiating for some time.

Larsson currently plays for FC Rosengård, her club since 2020, but her contract has expired. Larsson scored five goals and recorded three assists in the women’s league this season. The 28-year-old has also played for Eskilstuna United and Linköpings FC, to name a couple. She currently has 33 international appearances for Sweden, and has been a member of the senior squad since 2016, scoring six goals.

Prior to the 2022 season, Larsson had 48 goals in the Swedish top flight over her prior five seasons and she is listed as a forward for her club.

According to Sportbladet, there are options to play in clubs in England and Italy. In a text message to the Swedish newspaper, Larsson has not made a decision.

“I know there has been a lot of interest from various countries, but I haven’t made a decision yet,” writes Larsson and says that the focus is on the remaining Champions League matches with Rosengård.

The signing would be significant for the Current after losing midfielder Claire Lavogez to an ACL injury this past October. Kansas City have two international roster spots open of their four available.

What do you think of her potential fit with KC? Join the conversation in the comments below.