The vets are back. Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza, and Andreu Fontas will all three be returning for Sporting KC in 2023. It’s safe to assume each of them is returning for less money, but what will their roles be next season?

Fontas looks in line to be the starting centerback. There are other healthy bodies in the midfield at the moment, but Espinoza always seems to find his way back into the starting lineup. How much will Kayden Pierre push Zusi for the starting job at right back?

A few individual moments of lapses in judgment cost the Americans against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The United States was tired after expending everything to reach their main goal, surviving the group stage, and was beaten by a superior opponent. But Louis Van Gaal also got the best of Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter is a curious case and a hot-button issue among US Soccer fans. There has been plenty of decisions to disagree with and tactics to hate. But during Gregg’s tenure the Yanks won a couple tournaments, qualified for the World Cup, and advanced out of the group stage. He did his job. What he failed to do was reach another level for the USMNT. The foundation has been laid, but it’s time for a new voice.

Is the sports washing working for Qatar right now, or has it brought issues into international view?

