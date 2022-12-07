Across State Lines: Mbekeli Makes World Cup Debut

This year’s FIFA World Cup has reached the quarterfinals and has its first off day today. While there are no Sporting KC players competing in the tournament, there is one former Kansas City based player who did see the field in Qatar. Former Sporting KC II player, Jerome Ngom Mbekeli came on as late substitute for Cameroon in their final group stage game against Brazil. Mbekeli assisted on what proved to be the winning goal for Cameroon in their 1-0 win. He played for SKCII in the 2019 season, appearing 19 times, scoring two goals and adding two assists. After leaving KC, Mbekeli joined the San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship for a season before returning to Cameroon where he now plays.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Dressed but did not play in Chindia’s 2-0 loss to CFR Cluj.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 65 minutes in Virton’s 1-0 loss to Lommel.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Apertura season over.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/15.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 0-0 draw with Independiente Medellin.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Started and played 90 minutes in Future’s 1-0 win over El Dakhleya.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 89 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 win over Guangzhou City. Started and played 90 minutes in Tianjin’s 0-0 draw with Guangzhou FC.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 3-0 win over Brisbane.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win over Ternana.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 4-2 cup win over MTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Lost 2-1 to Club Peleen.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 74 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 loss to Mohun Bagan.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 5-0 loss to Manchester United.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - No game this week.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Coruxo’s 1-0 loss to Guijuelo.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 3-0 loss to Melbourne City.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - No game until 1/27.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Did not dress in Duisburg’s 4-1 loss to Freiburg.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 2-1 win over Maritimo.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s Bijelo Brdo.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Mafra.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Cannot play until the new year.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 loss to Europa.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Western’s 2-1 win over Adelaide.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Dressed but did not play in Cameroon’s 1-0 loss to Switzerland. Dressed but did not play in Cameroon’s 3-3 draw with Serbia. Came off the bench and played 4 minutes, recording an assist in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Did not dress in Gueugnon’s 3-1 win over Quetigny.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over AGF.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 83 minutes, scoring 2 goals in MTK’s 5-2 win over Gypirmot.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 22 minutes, recording an assist in Rangers’ 10-0 win over Glasgow women.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - Defeated Omonia Aradippou 4-1.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Offseason.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game until 12/28.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-2 draw with Granadilla Tenerife.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Solin’s 3-3 draw with Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-1 cup loss to Slavia Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Dressed but did not play in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over AGF.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rudes’s 2-0 win over Kustosija.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 1-0 win over Bugesera.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Dressed but did not play in AEK’s 3-0 loss to Athens Kallithea.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 0-0 draw with TuRU Dusseldorf.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 76 minutes in Benfica’s 3-0 win over Atl. Ouriense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed bu did not play in Bradford’s 3-0 loss to Leyton Orient.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 3-0 cup win over Ayutthaya United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Dressed but did not play in Vllaznia’s 5-0 win over Apolonia-Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL)- No game until 12/10.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - No game this week.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Empire.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Emprie’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in Rapid City’s 8-1 win over Cincinnati.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Empire.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Sydney Schneider (KCC)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)