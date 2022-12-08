Report: Sporting KC “Interested” in Defender Matt Hedges

Sporting Kansas City are already deep into their 2023 roster build. They are returning all but two players from 2022 (Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Kaveh Rad) and have made one outside addition, defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja. That currently fills up 26 of 30 possible roster spots.

Peter Vermes told the KC Star that he had two specific spots in mind the team still needed to add to. Right center back and a young striker. The team also has the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft where they may find some additional depth.

In terms of a day one starter though, that won’t come in the draft. However, it may come in the form of an MLS veteran. Earlier this offseason, I listed out eight targets, including three center backs, the team should look at. With the team out* of international roster spots, looking domestically at Aaron Long, Alexander Callens or Matt Hedges makes sense.

Now Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com is confirming just that. Bogert states that Sporting KC are “interested” in former FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges. They are not alone in their pursuits. In fact, they may be behind. Bogert is reporting that Toronto FC, the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Cincinnati all have offers on the table. The Houston Dynamo are also listed in the ‘interested’ category.

One sticking point seems to be the length of the contract. “The offers vary in length, and Hedges prefers a third guaranteed year.”

Matt Hedges is currently 32-years-old and a three-year deal puts him at 35-years-old on the final year of that deal, as he turns 33 in April. Hedges made $900,000 last year in Dallas and the team declined his option when a new deal couldn’t be reached. He’s been a consistent player in the league and would surely command the least money of the three big-time CBs (Long and Callens being the others).

Speaking of Long, Bogert also has reporting on his progress of finding a new team, describing the market as “heating up.” His suitors: “the LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids and others.” There have been no new reports on the aforementioned Callens.

So what do you think Blue Testament readers? Is Hedges a fit? We have more on his recent stats and his standing in the world as a center back in our prior piece.

*All eight international spots are filled up, but technically there are ways to free of space.