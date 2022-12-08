Looking ahead to a busy week for the Comets - The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament are back with episode three of The Blue Turf, a Kansas City Comets focused podcast. There are so many storylines already with the season having just kicked off.

The Kansas City Comets have a tough weekend coming up with a pair of matches. On Saturday on the road versus the Mesquite Outlaws and then back home on Sunday against long-time rival Milwaukee Wave.

The Wave and the Comets have a long history and where each team has been dominate at times. Will Ian Bennett be a Comet killer agian? Will Derek Huffman and Neto part obn frnedly terms?

Neto will be fresh for that game because of a one game suspension but who will fill in for him on Saturday?

The Comets are still shorthanded from visa and injury issues so how will coach Gibson rotate the squad? We’ve also heard a rookie will get some time this weekend.

