KC Native Grant Wahl Dies at the World Cup

Update 9:54 PM CT: CBS News is reporting Wahl suffered a heart attack.

Late tonight, Friday, December 9th, news came out of Qatar that long-time soccer writer and Kansas City native, Grant Wahl has died in Qatar. It happened during the Netherlands versus Argentina game.

I’m stunned. Everyone is simply shocked. It seemingly has come out of nowhere. My mind immediately went to the country he was in the coverage he had been doing of their migrant workers living conditions. And of the rainbow shirt he was hassled for trying to wear into the stadium.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

However, Grant himself had written that he had been sick for the last 10 days.

“My body finally broke down on me,” said Wahl. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

His wife, Doctor Celine Gounder, released a brief statement along with a statement from US Soccer.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

His brother, who is gay and one of the reasons Wahl stated he wanted to wear his rainbow shirt, doesn’t believe that Wahl was just sick.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

I can’t find the words. It’s incredibly sad. Instead, I’ll just share the words of others.

We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/ohJoZlGfk0 — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) December 10, 2022

Heartbroken. As a young kid in KC obsessed with soccer and college basketball who wanted to be a journalist when he grew up, I absorbed everything Grant Wahl wrote. Read it over & over again.

When we had him on our podcast a few weeks ago it was surreal & amazing.

Gutted tonight. — Chad from KC. (@TheChad_KC) December 10, 2022

seriously stunning news from Qatar. Grant Wahl put some truly beautiful pen to paper on the beautiful game. One of the best soccer writers we have ever produced in America. Thinking of his friends and family in this unfathomable moment — Carter Augustine (@CarterAugust1ne) December 10, 2022

— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 10, 2022

Life is fragile and there is always a reminder in there to live each moment for what it is. Don’t worry about the past nor the future, take care of the now. It’s the only guarantee in life.



RIP @GrantWahl



St Louis is still better than Kansas my friend. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was kind. Needlessly kind. I love him and I’ll miss him.



He treated me with a level of respect I didn’t deserve. He gave me an opportunity when I needed one. And most importantly he was kind. Needlessly kind



I’ll miss him. I’m devastated beyond words — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) December 10, 2022

Shaken to my core right now — Susannah Collins (@susannahcollins) December 10, 2022

I am at a loss for words…. Grant Wahl was more than just *THE* soccer guy….. he was extremely kind and welcoming to everyone in the soccer world and most importantly- he was brave and when people didn’t have a voice he raised his for them. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) December 10, 2022

Oh my goodness, I just logged onto twitter. Grant was kind to his peer journalists and fearless in calling truth to power. I genuinely cannot believe this. Poor Celine.



This is absurd. I cannot believe this — Nipun Chopra, PhD (@NipunChopra7) December 10, 2022

A very sad day for journalism. My deepest condolences to Grant’s friends and family. — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) December 10, 2022

Met up with @GrantWahl in April for a coffee. He was so excited about covering the World Cup and all the stories he was working on.



He was kind, helpful, and always generous with his time. My thoughts are with Grant’s friends and family.



This is absolutely devastating. https://t.co/6cUN2yxN0h — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) December 10, 2022

Can't go anywhere in US soccer circles without bumping into someone Grant Wahl was good to -- anything from a quick hello & some kind words to some meaningful career advice. Just a truly good guy.



Heartbroken tonight. — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) December 10, 2022

I only met Grant once and spoke with him for only a few minutes. In a crowded press box in which he was by far the most prominent journalist, he was encouraging, generous with his time, and very kind. I’ll miss him, his work, & his commitment to telling the truth with excellence. — Ben Wright (@benwright) December 10, 2022

Everything you hear about Grant Wahl's kindness is true. He welcomed me into the US soccer media community and used his incredible clout to help launch ASN. When I faced a personal tragedy, Grant was the first person to reach out, offer support, be a friend. I am heartbroken. — John Godfrey (@ThisIsASN) December 10, 2022

Stunned. Saddened. No words — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl inspired me endlessly. First as a role model - a fellow Kansas kid who went to my high school and covered my favorite sport. Then as a co-worker at SI, where his work and advice was always top-notch. And later as a good friend. Tonight has been traumatic and surreal. https://t.co/Mcxy4oGyyZ — Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) December 10, 2022

Sunrise in Qatar. A very hard night for the US soccer community and the journalism world. Please keep Grant’s family in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/nxriSmHHT9 — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 10, 2022

A lot of folks in my age class, aspiring journalists who really, really wanted to cover soccer because of their love for the game looked up to Grant. For the path he paved, coverage he brought....man....this hurts.



Peace and strength to his family, and Celine. — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) December 10, 2022

I’m so saddened by the news of @GrantWahl .. I’m sending all my love and strength to his family and friends. He was such an inspiration to our soccer community and anyone who was lucky enough to meet him.❤️ — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) December 10, 2022

I know this about Grant Wahl: He was a person of passion, conviction, integrity and courage. He was the kind of journalist and writer everyone admired. He was so kind to me when I was a nobody and we happened to share a city.



Honor him by being fearless in the pursuit of truth. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was probably the most important American soccer journalist ever. He was one of the pioneers that made soccer feel like it mattered on a national stage.



His death must be investigated swiftly and independently. Really not sure how we can let this WC continue otherwise. — Chris Ivey (@ChrisIvey865) December 10, 2022

This news of Grant Wahl passing feels surreal!! There needs to be a thorough investigation into what happened. Absolutely stunning. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) December 10, 2022

Sporting Kansas City mourns the loss of Grant Wahl. The Kansas native was so much more than just a journalist to many. His passion for storytelling and the beautiful game made him a beloved member of the soccer community.



Our thought are with his family and friends. — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 10, 2022

Statement from MLS on the Passing of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/YTROTSKS9x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 10, 2022





Tell your friends you love them and thank them again for helping you in the past. Remind them they’re important to you. — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) December 10, 2022

Life is short. Tell your loved ones you love them.



Tell the people you care about how much they mean to you. Tell your friends how you feel. Be kind to people, in real life and on the internet, to strangers and acquaintances. Good people are gone too young. You never know. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 10, 2022

KC Current statement on the passing of Grant Wahl. pic.twitter.com/DgI6mv2BnG — KC Current (@thekccurrent) December 10, 2022

Angie and I are devastated. We have together known @GrantWahl for 30+ yrs. @thekccurrent wouldn’t exist without having had Grant’s advice. He was our first call. He is a legend. His words were always insightful, honest, powerful but his actions made all of our lives better. https://t.co/vyOXtZwVrd — Chris Long (@cdlong97) December 10, 2022

I asked Grant what he thought the biggest story would end up being from this tournament...



"I hope it's the soccer."



At the time, I thought it was both the simplest answer and the right answer for a million reasons.



Now... It's gonna stick with me forever. https://t.co/iwihkx8PXE — Chad from KC. (@TheChad_KC) December 10, 2022

Devastated to hear the news of Grant Wahl’s passing. Just returned from Qatar a few hours ago, and am catching up to this. A fine journalist and human being, who worked tirelessly to support the sport of soccer as well as the work of other journalists who covered the game. — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) December 10, 2022

Heartbroken by the news of Grant Wahl. He cared so deeply about women’s soccer and our soccer community. I’m in shock. — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 10, 2022

If you’ve written about, broadcast, or even watched soccer in this country, chances are you’ve been influenced by, read something, or watched @GrantWahl RIP, Grant — Guillermo Rivera (@FireConf) December 10, 2022

Sitting here floored by the horrible news that Grant Wahl died today in Qatar. I have read his work for literally decades; just two months ago I had the pleasure of meeting him, and he was an absolute mensch. This is a tragic and devastating loss. https://t.co/92SjBhSvQV — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) December 10, 2022

Numb. Shocked. Devastated to hear the news about Grant Wahl. The world lost a kind human being. Met Grant as a young reporter and later had the pleasure of working with him last WC. He loved people, life and our sport. May your soul rest in peace Grant. — Tony Meola (@TMeola1) December 10, 2022

I want to say that Grant had a rare ability to make you believe in goodness — your own and other peoples’ — which made his reporting on the human tragedy in Qatar doubly valuable. Because he wasn’t a suspicious or cynical person by nature. — Brian Phillips (@brianphillips) December 10, 2022

Grant’s family remains in my thoughts and from those of us at The Blue Testament.