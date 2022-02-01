KC Current start preseason with 28 players

The 2022 NWSL preseason began today after a historic collective bargaining agreement was announced last night. The agreement was approved today by the NWSL Board of Governors, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic.
The KC Current begins preseason training with 28 players.
2022 Kansas City Current Preseason Roster
Goalkeepers (4): Kelsey Dossey (NRI), Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch, Carly Nelson (LOAN), Kayla Thompson (NRI)
Defenders (8): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Brookelyn Entz (NRI), Taylor Leach, Alex Loera, Izzy Rodriguez (CDP), Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner (CDP)
Midfielders (10): Chardonnay Curran (CDP), Kristen Edmonds, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo (NYR), Hailie Mace, Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Maddie Nolf, Victoria Pickett (NYR), Desiree Scott
Forwards (6): Mollie Belisle (NRI), Elyse Bennett (CDP), Kristen Hamilton, Jaycie Johnson, Lynn Williams, Michele Vasconcelos (LOAN)
Key:
CDP – 2022 NWSL College Draft pick
LOAN – Player on Loan
NRI – Non-Roster Invitee
Notes:
- The Kansas City Current announced new contracts for Taylor Leach, Kate Del Fava and Jaycie Johnson
- The 28-player preseason roster includes all four players selected in the 2022 NWSL Draft & 2021 NWSL Draft selection Brookelyn Entz, and other Non-Roster Invitees.
