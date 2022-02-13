On Saturday, Sporting Kansas City played their penultimate preseason game when they fell to Phoenix Rising after conceding a late penalty kick. However, the result isn’t everything, as our own Robert Rusert points out. Logan Ndenbe got his first start and, while he had a few shaky moments in defense, he’s fast and he created an assist on the Sporting KC goal.

Injury Updates

However, there was a bit of concerning news out of the game. Backup center forward Khiry Shelton left the game early. Considering he’s the guy now with Alan Pulido out of the season, it is cause for some concern. However, the KC Star’s Daniel Sperry talked to Peter Vermes after the game and confirmed it was precautionary.

“Khiry Shelton had some tightness in his calf, and he decided to step off as a precaution.”

After the game when talking to Nate Bukaty, Vermes reiterated Shelton did the right thing by leaving the pitch instead of making something small, much worse.

Additionally, Felipe Hernandez, Jose Mauri, Tyler Freeman and Grayson Barber were all held out of the game as well. Vermes described them as minor injuries and also just being cautious in not playing them when they aren’t needed.

For those wonder where Remi Walter was, as we reported earlier in the week, he’s in France working on his green card. That will free up an international roster spot which now means Alan Pulido doesn’t have to go on the season ending injury list quite yet since SKC are in compliance on int. spots.

New Jersey Sponsor

After a heart warming charity, the KC Victory Project, adorned the front of SKC’s kits in 2021, it’s back to a paid sponsorship in 2021. Compass Minerals, the sleeve sponsor since 2000 will now move to the front of the jersey for the next seven seasons. Below are a few pictures and a video of the jersey in motion.

More New Kit Number Announcements

With a few new signings announced since the initial batch of new numbers, there are a few more updates as players arrive to preseason (or in Tzionis’ case, he hasn’t even arrived, but has a number).

The new numbers are:

#4 Robert Voloder

#27 Marinos Tzionis

That will just leave the new striker, who has yet to be announced, without a number. And of course anyone else who the team signs going forward. Below is the full list of new numbers or number changes.