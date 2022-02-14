Sporting KC Games Free or Cheap to Watch for All

Sporting Kansas City matches will be more accessible than ever before with the club’s announcement of a new broadcast strategy.

The club’s new television home will be 38 the Spot, the network announced late Sunday evening. KCMI-TV will be available for free with no need for a paid subscription.

Brilliant stroke by a sharp franchise front office.



Glad to see others are following the NFL ingredient: easy-to-find games available consistently to viewers beyond your base is how you grow your brand and support long term. It also helps your fans not get used to tuning out. https://t.co/h1nJ6PDvzB — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 14, 2022

Sporting KC returns to 38 the Spot after a very unfavorable tenure with Bally Sports Kansas City, where SKC was a secondary tenant to the Kansas City Royals and the network wasn’t available for most major television/streaming services in the area.

The network is scheduled to air 26 locally televised matches of the team’s 34-game regular-season schedule, with the rest on national television and two available via free streams.

After Sporting’s season-opener away to Atlanta United on Feb. 27 airs nationally on FS1, 38 the Spot will broadcast the home-opener on March 5 when SKC hosts the Houston Dynamo.

“We are beyond excited to have Sporting KC back on 38 The Spot,” said Kathleen Choal, vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “It’s no secret Kansas City loves Sporting, and for us to be able to offer their matches on 38 The Spot all season long, that are free and over-the-air, will provide a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment. In addition, we are thrilled to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for Sporting.”

In addition to 38 the Spot, all of SKC’s non-nationally broadcasted matches will be available to live stream on SportingKC.com and the Sporting KC mobile app to those in Kansas and Missouri, outside of the St. Louis area (per MLS rules).

Viewers watching from a mobile device will be able to cast it to smart TVs and speakers. Viewers can visit SportingKC.com/live to check available viewing options in their area.

“We have listened to our fans voice their desire for a modernized broadcast solution that ensures Sporting KC matches are more easily available to view than ever before,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “Broadcasts are such a critical component of our club and we’re excited to not only significantly expand their reach but also significantly enhance the viewing experience through our streams and our partnership with 38 The Spot.”

Sporting KC returns the same broadcast team from last season that includes play-by-play commentator Nate Bukaty, analyst and former SKC player Jacob Peterson, and sideline reporter and former The Blue Testament contributor Aly Trost.

For those out of the broadcast region, matches will remain available on ESPN Plus.