Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: James Climbs Goal Scoring List

Saturday night didn’t end the way the Kansas City Comets wanted, falling 6-5 to the Chihuahua Savage at Cable Dahmer Arena. KC native, Adam James though did find the back of the net for the first time in the season. The goal sees him climb the Comets all time scoring list. Here are stats and milestones from Saturday night.

Adam James’ goal was his 34th in league play, tying him with Anthony Grant for 16th all time.

It was James’ 34th goal in all competitions as well, tying him with Grant for 16th all time on that list.

James made his 79th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Alain Matingou for 16th all time on that list.

James Togbah made his 49th league appearance, breaking his tie with Ryan Junge and Gui Gomes for 19th all time on that list.

Togbah made his 56th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Junge for 19th all time on that list.