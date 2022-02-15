Current Events: Preseason underway

It’s another edition of Current Events, covering Kansas City Current and NWSL news for the week, what we’re watching, and updates.

We now have an idea of how the 2022 season begins, with the schedule for the Challenge Cup released last Tuesday. The Current begin the tournament with an away game at Racing Louisville on March 18, and then continue on the road by visiting the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash before returning to Children’s Mercy Park to wrap up the final three group games. The team will host Racing Louisville on April 2, the Dash on April 15, and the Red Stars on April 24.

Until then, preseason is underway

The Current are in Florida until March 5, training in more ideal conditions, warmer weather, change of scenery. There have yet to be preseason games announced, but head coach Matt Potter mentioned in a February 3 virtual press conference that the team will focus on closed door scrimmages.

The focus for the team this preseason is to build an identity, on and off the field, especially with a new head coach and changes in the roster. We have already seen a variety of new signings (Alex Loera), trades (Sam Mewis, Lynn Williams), re-signings (Jaycie Johnson, Kate Del Fava, Taylor Leach, Desiree Scott, Kristen Edmonds, Elizabeth Ball, Hallie Mace, Lo LaBonta), waivers (Katie Bowen, Michelle Maemone, Mariana Larroquette), and transfers (Rachel Corsie, Jéssica Silva). So it is important for the team to make this a priority.

It’s definitely a different KC roster from the one we saw in 2021, and much is unknown as we head into week 3 of preseason. There are questions, especially at center back with the transfer of former team captain Rachel Corsie to Aston Villa in the English Super League. It was an odd move, too, considering Corsie had a signed a 2-year extension with KC through 2023 in August. Corsie was open about the transfer, sharing how the club did not want her to return.

The player to watch to replace Corsie is Taylor Leach, who recently re-signed with the Current for 2022. In 2021, Leach played in eight games for Kansas City, scoring an equalizing goal in the final moments against the Houston Dash on May 23, before being sidelined for a few months with an injury.

Will there be further signings?

When asked last week, Matt Potter said his focus was on the current players, and that they deserve an opportunity. Whether KC signs more players is up to the front office.

That is a fairly diplomatic answer from the new head coach, but if KC looks to be more competitive in 2022, the defense may need a more experienced player. Time will tell how KC does this season, and the first few games in the Challenge Cup may answer what we’re all wondering.

Other player notes