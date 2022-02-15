Sporting KC acquires forward Nikola Vujnović

Sporting Kansas City announced that they have acquired 25-year-old striker Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac with an option to buy the player at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Vujnovic will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Vujnovic is coming off a career high season with ten goals and an assist over 22 games. He just played a full 90 minutes on February 13 for Vozdovac in a 1-0 loss in their first game back after the winter break.

The Cetinje, Montenegro native has represented his country internationally at both youth and the senior level. He has 5 games with the Montenegro U-19s and 4 with the full Montenegro Men’s National Team. Last November, Vujnovic came off the bench in the second half of a World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands and scored in the 86th minute to level the match at 2-2. It was a very good result for Montenegro against the European power.

Vujnovic has totaled 16 goals and three assists for Vozdovac over his two seasons with the club. Previously he was with FK Podgorica in the Montenegrin First League, scoring seven goals in 31 appearances. He started his career with Serbian club Radnicki Obrenovac at just 17-years-old before joining La Liga’s Villarreal in 2015. He played for Villarreal C from 2015-2018 and Villarreal B from 2018-2019 and scored 12 goals in 64 appearances before leaving Spain.

Expectations:

Vujnovic can score with either foot and in the air and will compete with Khiry Shelton at the starting striker spot. While it looks like Vujnovic has played wing and some midfield, the vast majority of his games are in that center forward role.

VITALS

Nikola Vujnovic

Position: Forward

Number: 19

Born: 1/11/1997 (25 years old)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hometown: Cetinje, Montenegro

Birthplace: Cetinje, Montenegro

Citizenship: Montenegro

Previous Club: FK Vozdovac (Serbian SuperLiga)