Across State Lines: Puncec Signs in Bulgaria

As teams in Europe who had a winter break start to come back to play, one former Sporting Kansas City player is headed to play. Sporting’s 2020 Defender of the Year, Roberto Puncec has signed in Bulgaria with Botev Plovdiv. They currently sit in fourth place in the EFBET Liga this season on 32 points, tied with third place Cherno More. After being Sporting’s Defender of the Year in 2020, his time was extremely limited in 2021, playing just 130 minutes over three appearances. He was passed on the depth chart by defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez and at times it appeared that HomeGrown Player Kaveh Rad was preferred to Puncec at the center back position. At the end of the 2021 season Puncec did not have his contract option picked up and was released by the club.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Started and played 75 minutes in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Santos.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in either of Sao Joseense’s games.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 72 minutes in Virton’s 3-0 loss to Lommel.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 1-1 draw with Motagua.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with La Serena.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-0 win over Tijuana.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 0-0 draw with PSG II.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 69 minutes in Honved’s 2-1 win over Kecskemeti. Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Honved’s 3-1 win over Fehevar.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Envigado’s 2-1 loss to Union Magdalena.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Belgrano.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 55 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win over Torino.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Beat Trenelle 2-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 2-1 loss to Hyderabad.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 59 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Kisvarda. Started and played 68 minutes in Ujpest’s 0-0 draw with Kisvarda.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Pachuca.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in either of Chainat’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 70 minutes in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Deportivo del Este.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game until 2/19.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 loss to Lille.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Brisbane’s 8-2 loss to Adelaide United.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 2/16.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Universidad’s 2-1 win over Union Espanola.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Dressed but did not play in Thun’s 4-3 loss to Lugano. Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 2-0 loss to Aarau.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 66 minutes, scoring a goal in Duisburg’s3-2 win over Ingolstadt.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 1-0 loss to Sporting.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 1-1 draw with Dugopolje.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Gil Vicente.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game until 3/5.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 64 minutes in Sporting’s 1-0 win over Valadares.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress for either Braga or Braga B this week.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 2-0 win over Guineueta.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Did not dressin Breidablik’s 5-0 win over Tindastoll.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-0 win over Throttur Vogar.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Defeated Wadi Degla 2-1.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated Rayon Sports 1-0.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 3-0 loss to St. Quentin.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Did not dress in Debrecen’s 4-1 loss to Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 3-2 loss to AEL.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - No game until 2/18.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 5-1 loss to Brest.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 1-0 win over AE Kifisias.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 3-0 loss to Leicester City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 5-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Makoi’s 3-0 win over Vac FC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Slaven Koprivnica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Just signed for the club.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 60 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-0 win over Throttur Vogar.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 win over Etoile Carouge. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 5-1 win over Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Inter’s 2-0 loss to Croatia Zmijavci.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 2-1 win over Akademija Pandev.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 3-1 win over Chainat Hornbill. Dressed but did not play in Prachuap’s 1-0 win over True Bangkok United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 0-0 draw with PS Kalamata.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in either of Comunicaciones’ games.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 2-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb II.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Benfica’s 4-0 loss to Braga.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-0 loss to Exeter City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-1 lossto Chiangmai United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - Did not dress in Vozdovac’s 1-0 loss to Kolubara.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 2-1 win over Kecskemeti. Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Honved’s 3-1 win over Fehervar.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Sevilla’s 5-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Tied Al-Khmes 0-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 2-0 win over Anadia.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 12-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Ontario.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 9-3 loss to Baltimore. Scored 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 loss to San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 7-6 shootout win over Florida.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 loss to Chihuahua.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Had an assist in Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to San Diego. Did not play in Tacoma’s 12-3 loss to San Diego.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 12-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Ontario.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 7-6 shootout loss to Dallas.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Tacoma. Had an assist in San Diego’s 12-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 8-2 win over Ontario.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 loss to San Diego.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-5 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in Utica’s 8-7 OT win over St. Louis.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to San Diego. Played in Tacoma’s 12-3 loss to San Diego.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 7-6 shootout loss to Dallas.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tyler Freeman (SKC)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Kei Kamara (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Cole McLagan (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)