A New Striker - Shades of Blue

Our show’s procrastination paid off as we waited just long enough to record for the news to come in about Sporting KC’s newest addition, Nikola Vujnovic. (A hold was placed on all mispronunciation fines for this episode.)

Cody, Robert, Thad, and David are figuring things out on the fly as we return to recording in-person. But amidst the chaos, a fun show was recorded this week.

SKC has added several new players this offseason and we take a look at each of them. The club has also announced a new broadcast partner for the upcoming 2022 season, which has been welcomed with celebrations in the streets of Kansas City. Plus, we check in with all the preseason action so far. While the results haven’t necessarily been outstanding... Is the Cauldron FB Page really calling for ‘Vermes Out’ already?

A the end of the show, David unveils a new segment called “Wrong Answers Only”.

