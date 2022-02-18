Sporting Kansas City Drops New Kit

Sporting Kansas City has dropped the new secondary kit for the 2022 season. As many had previously predicted, Sporting will return to a state line inspired jersey for the season. State Line 3.0 has arrived.

One common thread has united us since the beginning: The State Line.



Introducing State Line 3.0



Two States. One City. ONE Club.#OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/ZPg4a9zfJf — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 18, 2022

The rebranded crest in 2010 began the use of state line imagery. That imagery showing the border of Missouri and Kansas has continued on the team crest since. In 2011, the state line was shown on the kit, but the jersey that is most familiar as THE state line kit was the 2013 MLS Cup winning season, in which both the primary and secondary jerseys featured the state line design.

This season the State Line 3.0 kit is a dark indigo blue and features the local area codes of 816 and 913 running in a state line inspired line through the crest. The kit features a neck tape featuring the words: Two States. One City. One Club that was also included in last season’s hoops kit. The player name and number, as well as jersey sponsors, are all in the lighter Sporting Blue color. On the back neck of the jersey is the familiar iconic shuttlecock of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art sitting in front of the Rosedale Memorial Arch, in a touch that adds imagery of famous landmarks from both sides of the state line. The new kit will be worn with indigo blue shorts and socks.

The new kit is currently available for pre-order through MLS.com and will soon be available through Sporting Style.