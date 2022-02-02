Across State Lines: Rodriguez Retires From Professional Soccer

The all time leading scorer for Kansas City NWSL teams has called time on their playing career. Amy Rodriguez, who scored 20 goals in league play for FC Kansas City and two goals for the now Kansas City Current. She added another eight in the playoffs and the Challenge Cup. It was announced this past week that Rodriguez would be leaving the game of professional soccer as she has taken a job with her alma mater the University of Southern California as an assistant coach with their women’s soccer team. She leaves the game having spent last year with the North Carolina Courage, retiring with 132 appearances for the US women’s national team and 30 goals.

In other women’s soccer news, former FCKC and KC Current goalkeeper, Nicole Barnhart will be back in the NWSL this season. Barnhart signed with the Washington Spirit for the upcoming season. Also with the Spirit as they begin preseason is Alexis Mitchell, a Lee’s Summit native who played at South Dakota. Mitchell went undrafted in the NWSL drafted but is in camp as a non-roster invitee for the Spirit.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in either of Sao Joseense’s games.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Virton’s 2-1 loss to Deinze.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Gyirmot.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Started and played 45 minutes in Envigado’s 2-2 draw with Alianza Petrolera.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - In health and safety protocols.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Lost 1-0 to Golden Lion.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Bengaluru’s 3-0 win over Chennaiyin. Started and played 75 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Did not dress in Lewes’ 3-1 loss to Hornchurch.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Aston Villa’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Ujpest’s 1-0 loss to Ferencvaros.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Club Leon. Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with UANL.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 12 minutes in Chainat’s 3-0 loss to Sukhothai FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Game this week postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game until 2/6.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game until 2/19.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 79 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Marseille.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Brisbane’s 2-1 loss to Melbourne City.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 2/5.

Allie Hess (KCC) - Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/13.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Tied Clube Condeixa 1-1.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 80 minutes, scoring a goal in Sporting’s 4-0 win over Vilaverdense.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Just signed for the club.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Startd and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 loss to Grama.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated Etincelles 1-0.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 2-0 loss to AJ Auxerre B.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Did not dress in Debrecen’s 0-0 draw with Kisvarda.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in either of Daxo’s games.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 0-0 draw with AS Rodos.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea. Started and played 60 minutes in West Ham’s 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 3-1 win over Sibenik.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 2/14.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’ 5-1 win over Lausanne Sport.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Winston Reid (SKC) - Started and played 69 minutes in New Zealand’s 3-1 loss to Jordan.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Started and played 58 minutes in Lebanon’s 1-0 loss to the Korean Republic. Started and played 77 minutes in Lebanon’s 1-1 draw with Iraq.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 2-1 loss to AE Kifisias.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 3-3 draw with Iztapa.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in Benfica’s 4-0 win over Albergaria.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 82 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 loss to Crawley Town. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Port’s 3-2 loss to Chonburi FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Gyirmot.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - No game this week.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in San Joanense’s 0-0 draw with Montalegre.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 shootout win over Ontario. Played in San Diego’s 9-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 8-3 win over Utica.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not play in either of St. Louis’ games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not play in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 7-6 win over St. Louis. Played in Harrisburg’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to San Diego.. Did not dress in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to Tacoma. Had an assist in Ontario’s 15-5 win over Utica.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 9-4 loss to KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had a goal and 3 assists in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 9-3 loss to San Diego. Scored 2 goals in Tacoma’s 8-7 shootout win over Ontario.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Had an assist in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to San Diego. Had a goal and an assist in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to Tacoma. Had 2 goals and 3 assists in Ontario’s 15-5 win over Utica.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 shootout win over Ontario. Suspended for San Diego’s 9-3 win over Tacoma and 8-3 win over Utica.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 13-8 win over St. Louis.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Scored a goal in San Diego’s 8-7 shootout win over Ontario. Played in San Diego’s 9-3 win over Tacoma. Played in San Diego’s 8-3 win over Utica.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to San Diego. Scored a goal in Ontario’s 8-7 shootout loss to Tacoma. Had a goal and an assist in Ontario’s 15-5 win over Utica.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 9-4 win over Dallas.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Played in Utica’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Scored a goal in Utica’s 15-5 loss to Ontario.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 9-3 loss to San Diego. Played in Tacoma’s 8-7 shootout win over Ontario.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 13-8 win over St. Louis.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game until 2/15.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Christian Herrera (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Kei Kamara (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)