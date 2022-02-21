Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Half Century Mark for Gibson and Palmer

The Kansas City Comets split their home-home series with the Milwaukee Wave over the weekend. Unfortunately no major milestones were reached in the game on Saturday in Milwaukee, so all of these stats and milestones are from Sunday’s game.

Leo Gibson was in charge of his 50th game as head coach in all competitions for KC. He’s the third coach for KC to reach that mark.

Ramone Palmer recorded his 50th assist in league play for KC, he’s the 6th player all time to reach that mark.

Adam James’ two goals gave him 36 in league play for KC, tying him with Kevin Ellis for 14th all time on that list.

James’ first goal was his 35th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Anthony Grant for 16th all time on that list.

James’ assist was his 23rd in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Geison and Alain Matingou for 13th all time on that list.

James recorded his 24th assist in all competitions, tying him with Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

James’ 3 goals and assists gave him 59 for his career in league play, moving him ahead of Matingou and Max Touloute and into 13th all time on that list.

James’ 3 points on the night gave him 59 for his career, moving him ahead of Matingou and into 15th all time on that list (includes multi-point scoring).

It gave him 60 points in all competitions, moving him ahead of Milan Ivanovic and into 16th place all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s 2nd goal gave him 27 in all competitions, tying him with Ray Lee for 19th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist was his 21st in all competitions, breaking his tie Touloute for 16th all time on that list.