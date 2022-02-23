Across State Lines: Ellis Steps Away From the Comets

Former Sporting Kansas City HomeGrown Player and Kansas City native, Kevin Ellis has called time on his career with the Kansas City Comets. Ellis informed head coach Leo Gibson via text talking about the wear and tear on his body and his inability to give 100% to the team. Ellis became the first player to play a game for all three professional men’s soccer teams in Kansas City having played for Sporting and Swope Park Rangers (Sporting KC II) before signing with the Comets in the 2018-2019 season. Ellis had 40 goals and 17 assists in 41 games with the Comets over his time with the team. His departure hurts a little less with the announcement today that another former Sporting KC and Sporting KC II player, Christian Duke is signing with the Comets.

Sporting fans will notice a familiar face on the Atlanta United side Sporting play Sunday. The club’s second all time leading scorer, Dom Dwyer signed for Atlanta this week after a successful trail. He’ll be backing up the club’s starting forward, Josef Martinez.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game until 2/27.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Game this week postponed.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in Seattle’s 0-0 draw with Motagua.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 82 minutes in Seattle’s 0-0 draw with Motagua.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 1-0 loss to Comunicaciones.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in either of Sao Joseense’s games.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Dressed but did not play in Virton’s 2-1 loss to Excel Mouscron.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 3-1 loss to Real Espana.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with Audax Italiano.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in either of Mazatlan’s games.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 32 minutesin Envigado’s 2-1 win over Atletico Bucaramanga.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Rafaela’s 1-1 draw with Villa Dalmine.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Suspended for Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Genoa.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 4-0 win over Bermuda. Started and played 70 minutes, scoring a goal in Jamaica’s 6-1 win over Grenada.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 loss to NorthEast United. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 win over Odisha.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Did not dress in Scotland’s 3-1 loss to Wales. Dressed but did not play in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Slovakia. Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 0-0 draw with Hungary.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 84 minutes, scoring a goal in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Fehervar.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 3-3 draw with Lamphun Warriors.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Sporting San Miguelito.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 3-0 loss to Pohang Steelers.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Lorient.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game this week.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 win over Curico Unido.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Thun’s 4-2 loss to Winterthur.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Did not play in Valadares’ 8-0 win over Gil Vicente.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 1-0 loss to Dubrava Zagreb.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 68 minutes in Vizela’s 2-1 loss to Pacos Ferreira.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game until 3/5.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes in Argentina’s 2-2 draw with Colombia.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Braga II’s 2-1 win over Anadia.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90minutes, scoring a goal in L’Hospitalet’s 1- draw with Granollers.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game this week.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over HK.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Defeated Suez 3-2.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Mukura’s 1-0 win over Gasogi United. Started and played 75 minutes in Mukura’s 1-0 win over Marine.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 1-0 win over Lens II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-1 draw with Pafos.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not dress in Colegiales’ 2-1 loss to Acassuso.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 82 minutes in Troyes’ 4-1 loss to Rennes.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 3-0 loss to Paksi FC II.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-0 win over Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-0 win over Arda.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 61 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over HK.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 58 minutes before being red carded in St. Gallen’s 2-0 win over Lugano.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes in Inter’s 1-0 win over Opatija.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 1-0 win over Rabotnicki Skopje.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 0-0 draw with Samut Prakan City.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in either of AEK Athens B’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 85 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Colorado.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany -

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 1-0 win over Solin.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes, recording an assist in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Norway. Started and played 65 minutes in Portugal’s 4-0 loss to Sweden.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 loss to Oldham Athletic. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 3-1 loss to Harrogate Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-1 loss to Buriram United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - No game until 2/26.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory. Came off the bench and played 61 minutes, scoring a goal in Honved II’s 4-3 loss to Szekszardi.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game this week.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Defeated Aschat 3-1.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 3-2 win over Sao Joao Ver.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Scored a goal in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 11-6 loss to Dallas.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Scored a goal in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 11-6 loss to Dallas.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Played in Harrisburg’s 11-6 loss to Chihuahua. Scored 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to Chihuahua.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had 2 goals and an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Had 2 goas in Dallas’ 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had 2 goals and an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Baltimore.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee and 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game this week.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game this week.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had 3 assists in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had a goal and 3 assists in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-4 loss to Milwaukee. Had 2 goals and an assist in KC’s 11-4 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - No game this week.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Baltimore.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to Iceland. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 5-0 loss to the USA.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 85 minutes in Iceland’s 1-0 win over New Zealand. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Iceland’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 5-0 win over New Zealand.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in the USA’s 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic. Started and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 5-0 win over New Zealand.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 1-1 draw with England. Started and played 70 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 win over Germany.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tyler Freeman (SKC)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Cole McLagan (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)