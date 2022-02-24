Matchday One Vibes - Shades of Blue

Matchday One of the 2022 MLS Season has arrived. And so are the tingles that come with it! Shades of Blue is here to get you ready for Sporting KC’s opener at Atlanta United.

Who is good in the West? Word association with MLS teams turned into a dumpster fire (like the Houston Dynamo). There’s a nearly unanimous pick for a certain player to lead the team in goals scored this year.

We assess SKC’s offseason, checking out all the departures and arrivals. But will the starting lineup this weekend look much different? Battles for starting jobs, chemistry between players, and picks for MVP... This show covers everything!

Also, Robert has a really bad Keanu Reeves take.

