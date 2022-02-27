Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC Match Thread

All sharing options for:

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports Go

Line: Sporting KC +310, Atlanta United FC -120, Draw +290

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-0-0 (0-0-0 on the road)

1st in the West

Last 5: First Match of the Season

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Availability Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (pending immigration)

Atlanta United FC

0-0-0- (0-0-0 at home)

1st in the East

Last 5: First Match of the Season

Head Coach: Gonzalo Pineda (second season)

Availability Report: OUT: Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery), OUT: Jake Mulraney (leg), OUT: Machop Chol (leg), OUT Franco Ibarra (visa), QUESTIONABLE: Brooks Lennon (ankle), QUESTIONABLE: Marcelino Moreno (foot), QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Almada (visa), QUESTIONABLE: Santiago Sosa (visa)