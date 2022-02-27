Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
How to Watch: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports Go
Line: Sporting KC +310, Atlanta United FC -120, Draw +290
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-0-0 (0-0-0 on the road)
1st in the West
Last 5: First Match of the Season
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Availability Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Nikola Vujnovic (pending immigration)
Atlanta United FC
0-0-0- (0-0-0 at home)
1st in the East
Last 5: First Match of the Season
Head Coach: Gonzalo Pineda (second season)
Availability Report: OUT: Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery), OUT: Jake Mulraney (leg), OUT: Machop Chol (leg), OUT Franco Ibarra (visa), QUESTIONABLE: Brooks Lennon (ankle), QUESTIONABLE: Marcelino Moreno (foot), QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Almada (visa), QUESTIONABLE: Santiago Sosa (visa)
