Knee Jerks - Shades of Blue

Recorded immediately following Sporting KC’s 3-1 loss at Atlanta United to open the 2022 MLS Season, there are plenty of feelings and emotions flying about. Hopefully this show can walk some of you off the ledge after that rough start.

Everyone offers their best, and worst, moments in the match. Logan Ndenbe was a clear positive from many disappointing performances. The return of Rosell was rubbish. Dom Dwyer scored... because of course he did. But don’t let that fool you.

How much can we learn from this one? What trends will continue going forward? When exactly is that new striker getting here?

In a new segment, we present dramatic readings from the Cauldron Facebook Page.

